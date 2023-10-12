"I'm 100% proud of my choice" - Midfielder who was linked with Liverpool explains why he made Saudi Pro League move

Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga was linked with a move to Liverpool this summer after a breakout season in La Liga, but now plays for Al-Ahli. The 21-year-old spoke for the first time since his move, revealing that he intentionally chose to move to Saudi Arabia and is proud of his choice.

After an impressive season with boyhood club Celta Vigo in which he scored 11 La Liga goals, Veiga was on the radar of multiple European clubs. Liverpool were among the first sides to register an interest in him, and were soon joined by Chelsea and Manchester City.

Weeks before the start of the season, it was reported that Liverpool had been beaten to the youngster by Italian champions Napoli. It came as a surprise to many to see the midfielder join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

Veiga's decision to join the Saudi side was met by disappointment from many corners, including Real Madrid star Toni Kroos. The German replied with a comment "disappointing" when Fabrizio Romano broke the news of the 21-year-old joining Al-Ahli.

For the first time since his move, Veiga has spoken about his reasoning behind the move. The Spaniard revealed that he felt that the opportunity to play with some of the game's biggest names was too big for him to miss. He also revealed that his decision was not driven only by money. He said:

“I did not join Saudi just for money. It was the best option to develop as a player, grow under a young coach, team full of stars and league improving as Saudi Pro League."

Veiga added:

“I'm 100% proud of my choice.”

Al-Ahli boast some of the world's finest players, including Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez and Edouard Mendy, all of whom have won the UEFA Champions League. They also have Franck Kessie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Roger Ibanez and Merih Demiral on their books, and are managed by highly-rated Matthias Jaissle.

Liverpool midfield better despite multiple transfer misses

Liverpool missed out on a number of players this summer as they looked to replace their outgoing midfielders. The Reds sold captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, and Naby Keita left on a free alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Reds targeted Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia but lost both to Chelsea, and failed to sign Veiga. They settled for Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo and signed Ryan Gravenberch, having already signed Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis MacAllister.

Liverpool have been one of the best sides in the Premier League this season, losing just one of their opening eight matches. Jurgen Klopp's side are fourth in the standings, a height they failed to reach throughout 2022-23.

Despite failing to add their preferred midfield reinforcements, the Reds are doing well this season. They are among the contenders for the Premier League and are only three points off the top of the standings.