“I’m 1000 per cent sure it will happen” – Cristiano Ronaldo reveals when he could marry partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he is going to marry his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez very soon. The wedding is likely to take place in the calendar year of 2022.

Speaking on the Netflix show "I Am Georgina," which revolves around the life of Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo said:

"I always tell Georgina that when we get that click, like everything with our life and she knows what I’m talking about. It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or in a month. I’m 1000 per cent sure it will happen."

Ronaldo met Georgina back in 2016 while he was playing for Real Madrid. The pair have been together since 2017 and already have a child named Alana Martina.

2022 is going to be a massive year for Cristiano Ronaldo, both on and off the pitch. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will first strive to guide Manchester United into the top four of the Premier League. The Red Devils are currently fourth in the standings, having amassed 38 points from 22 matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo himself is currently having a great 2021-22 season. The 36-year-old forward has scored 14 goals in 23 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions.

2022 is also a World Cup year with the tournament set to take place in Qatar during the winter. As things stand, Portugal have not qualified for the showpiece tournament after finishing second in their group. The Euro 2016 winners will now have to qualify through the playoffs.

Portugal have been drawn to face Turkey in the semi-finals of the second round. The winner of the tie will face either Italy or North Macedonia for a place in the World Cup.

It is worth noting that this year could be the final opportunity for Cristiano Ronaldo to win the FIFA World Cup with Portugal. The closest the forward has gotten to winning the tournament was back in 2006 when Portugal reached the semi-finals of the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins

Cristiano Ronaldo announced back in October 2021 that he and Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins in the coming months. The 36-year-old forward took to Instagram to announce the news. He posted a picture of him and Georgina and said:

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you."

It is worth noting that Ronaldo already has twins through a surrogate mother from back in 2017.

