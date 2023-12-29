“I’m 30 years old now, but we’ll see” - Bundesliga defender expresses desire to join Manchester United

Borussia Dortmund left-back Ramy Bensebaini has reportedly expressed his interest in joining Manchester United in the future.

Caught Off Side has linked the defender with a move to Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag's side looking to turn the fortunes around this season. The Red Devils were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after finishing last in Group A, 12 points behind leaders Bayern Munich (16).

Copenhagen placed second with eight points, while Galatasaray finished third with a point more than the Manchester side.

Manchester United are seventh in the Premier League, with 31 points, 11 behind table-toppers Liverpool. The Red Devils have also struggled with the left-back spot due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

With Shaw being utilized as a centre-back at times, the aforementioned report believes there could be a place for Bensebaini at Old Trafford. When asked about the move in a recent interview with Algerian outlet La Gazette du Fennec, he said (via Caught Off Side):

“As for Manchester United, we’ll see. I’m slowly getting older, I’m [nearly] 30 years old now, but we’ll see. God willing!”

This season, the Algerian full-back has made 11 starts in the Bundesliga and four in the UEFA Champions League. The 28-year-old joined his current employers from Borussia Monchengladbach on a free transfer in the summer.

Should he decide to move to this Premier League outfit in January, he would also have to contend for minutes with Tottenham Hotspur loanee Sergio Reguilon.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reacts to Rasmus Hojlund winner v Aston Villa

Erik ten Hag (via Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reacted to Rasmus Hojund bagging his first Premier League goal in the Red Devils' 3-2 win against Aston Villa on December 26.

Although the Denmark international had scored five in the UEFA Champions League, it took him 15 appearances to net in the English top-flight. Reacting to Hojlund's 82nd-minute winner, ten Hag said (via the club's official website):

"I have had several talks with him. And every time I pointed out; you scored for Denmark, a lot, you scored in the Champions League, so that's demonstrated ability. So you can do it, so believe in it and it will come. And I'm sure now the first goal's in, he will net more."

The 20-year-old striker arrived at Old Trafford this season following a reported €73.9 million move from Atalanta. He is expected to start the Red Devils' clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (December 30).