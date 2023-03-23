"I'm actually happy to play football again" - Former Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum admits he cried for 2 days following horrific injury

Former Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum recently opened up on the leg injury he suffered shortly after his loan move to AS Roma from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer.

The Dutch midfielder revealed that he was brought to tears after fracturing his tibia in training, an injury that left him sidelined for almost six months.

The Netherlands international returned to the Serie A outfit's domestic campaign last month. This will allow Wijnaldum to feature in his national side's upcoming EURO 2024 qualifier clash against France on March 25.

The former Liverpool midfielder spoke about his return to fitness after reuniting with Oranje. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Yes, it's been a long time but (I feel) good, very good. I'm happy to be back, I'm actually happy to play football again and then it's extra special to be back with the national team."

Admitting the struggles he went through due to his injury, he added:

"I must honestly say, after my injury I was very sad, for two days I cried but then I turned the switch. Funnily enough, it's actually been great. After two days I was just so positive and I turned the switch and it's actually been really fun, really interesting. I actually learned more about myself, I've seen more to me than I thought."

During his time at Anfield, Georginio Wijnaldum played an instrumental role in Liverpool's success in recent years under manager Jurgen Klopp. The Dutch midfielder helped the Reds end their 30-year wait for a Premier League title in 2020. He also won the UEFA Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, and one UEFA Supercup.

"He would work for Klopp" - Pundit claims 'the only place' Chelsea star would go to is Liverpool

Premier League commentator and pundit Andy Townsend recently gave his take on Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount's future at Stamford Bridge. The England international's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024 and there is speculation over a potential exit.

One of the clubs interested in the young star is Liverpool, the only club Mount would consider joining, according to Townsend. The Englishman told talkSPORT:

“But is he an asset? Yes. Should he stay at Chelsea? 100%. Do I still see him being part of a successful and winning Chelsea team? Yes, I do. They will be crazy to sell him. He is worth an awful lot more. £280k-a-week, that’s a bog standard and a bang-average Premier League player is probably getting that."

He added:

“If he is thinking ‘you know what, I am not liking the vibe I am getting’, whether the contract talks have hit the buffers and he can’t move them on any further. The only place he would want to go (is Liverpool). He would work for Klopp.”

The Reds are currently sixth in the Premier League table. They will next face Manchester City at the Etihad on April 1 after the international break.

