“I’m afraid of the highs he could reach” - Jurgen Klopp says ‘everything is different’ with Liverpool star now

Jurgen Klopp has stated that he is 'afraid' of the heights that in-form Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez can reach in the future.

The Uruguay international was signed by the Reds from SL Benfica in the summer of 2022 for a fee that could touch €100 million. He had a mixed first season, scoring 15 goals and providing five assists in 42 games across competitions.

Cody Gakpo, Roberto Firmino, and Diogo Jota's presence meant Nunez wasn't a pinned starter under Jurgen Klopp in the second half of last season. Even after Firmino's departure to the Saudi Pro League in the summer, Nunez hasn't become a regular fixture in the German tactician's starting XI.

But the 24-year-old has made good use of the time he has been accorded this term. He has played 675 minutes of first-team football, spread across 14 games, where he has netted seven goals and laid out five assists.

Nunez's most recent contribution came in the form of a second-half winner in the 2-1 EFL Cup last-16 win against Bournemouth on 1 November. He made up for a poor first touch by hitting an unstoppable shot past the Cherries goalkeeper to put his team ahead in the 70th minute.

Speaking ahead of the Reds' trip to Luton Town this weekend, Klopp was asked to give his verdict on Nunez. He said, via Liverpool Echo:

"His [Nunez] English is now that much better. Everything is different, he's in a very good moment, and this is still only the start. Long may it continue. I'm afraid of the highs he could reach. Let's work from here."

The Reds face the Hatters in the league on Sunday (5 November). It will be the first time the two teams will meet since an FA Cup replay in January 2008.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp gives verdict on facing Luton Town

Jurgen Klopp has expressed his excitement ahead of Liverpool's trip to Luton Town in the Premier League this weekend.

The Hatters' promotion from the Championship was one of the headline stories of last season. They earned their place among England's best clubs after a 31-year wait.

Their 11,500-seater stadium, Kenilworth Road, however, dwarfs in comparison to other Premier League stadiums. Klopp nevertheless stated that all he cares about is the match rather than the size of the stadium.

The German manager continued, via the aforementioned source:

"I heard about it [Kenilworth Road], I didn't see it yet. One ground I haven't been to before. I'm looking forward to it. I heard the dressing room isn't massive. All I need is a pitch, an opponent and us there. It's exciting, I love the story."

After 10 games, Liverpool are fourth in the table with 23 points — 18 points and 14 places above Luton Town.