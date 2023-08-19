“I’m already 10 times better now” – Jude Bellingham makes emphatic claim about playing at Real Madrid 

Jude Bellingham was on fire as Real Madrid beat UD Almeria 3-1 away from home earlier today (19 August).

The English midfielder scored a brace and assisted Vinicius Junior's goal to help his team over the line. His contribution was crucial as Real Madrid recovered from a third-minute goal from Sergio Arribas to stage a comeback win.

After the game, Bellingham admitted that he was already improving as a player after securing a €103 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund this summer. He said (h/t @MadridXtra):

"I'm already 10 times better now than I was last year. I learned a lot playing with these guys."

Bellingham also had a La Liga debut to remember as he scored a goal in his team's 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on 12 August. He has well and truly established himself as an untouchable in Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI.

The 20-year-old already built a huge reputation for himself at Borussia Dortmund, for whom he registered 24 goals and 25 assists in 132 games. It was during his three-year stay in Germany that he became a full international for England and became one of Europe's finest young midfielders.

Bellingham now has the chance to enhance his reputation further and establish himself as one of the world's finest players in his position. Real Madrid also renewed Toni Kroos and Luka Modric's contracts for another year this summer.

It provides Madrid with the duo's expertise for another season and will also allow Bellingham to learn from two of the best midfielders of this generation.

Vinicius Junior happy with his first goal of the season for Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior opened his tally for the season with a goal in Real Madrid's win against UD Almeria.

With the score at 2-1, the Brazilian superstar received a simple pass from Jude Bellingham at the edge of the box. He took a smart turn and the resulting shot was deflected into the net.

After the game, Vinicius said, via the aforementioned source:

"My goal? I got a bit lucky, I'm happy with my first goal of the season, which will be the first of many."

The 23-year-old registered 23 goals and 21 assists in 55 games across competitions last season. His next task will be to help his team win against Celta Vigo on 25 August in La Liga.

Vinicius has never lost against them, winning seven times and registering two goals and three assists in the process.