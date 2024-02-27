"I'm also a Liverpool fan" – Danish defender opens up on ambition to move to Anfield

Odense Boldklub teenager Tobias Slotsager has claimed that he is a Liverpool fan and he is hopeful about featuring for the 19-time English champions in the future.

Slotsager, who turned 18 last January, has managed to turn heads with his mature displays of late. Apart from the Reds, he has attracted interest from Aston Villa and Ajax, as per Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

During an interview with Danish sports magazine Tipsbladet, Slotsager was asked to share his honest thoughts on the recent transfer links with Liverpool. He replied:

"If I could choose freely, I've always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. I actually think most football players dream about that. I'm also a Liverpool fan, so it would obviously be a great fit if it became a possibility at some point. I'd like to go there and play."

Slotsager, who made his senior debut for Odense in May 2022, added:

"Actually, it's not something I pay incredibly much attention to. I let my agent and [my club] handle that show. If something concrete comes up, then we'll take it from there. Of course, it's a huge compliment, and I would also be lying if I said I don't feel happy and don't read what's being written. Because I do. But there's not much more to it."

Slotsager, who is a right-footed centre-back, has started 28 of his 31 appearances across all competitions for Odense. The Dane has helped his team register seven shutouts and has scored one goal so far.

With Virgil van Dijk set to turn 33 and Joel Matip likely to be released at the end of his deal, Slotsager could prove to be one to watch for the Reds. He could emerge as a squad option beside Jarell Quansah.

Jurgen Klopp offers multiple injury updates ahead of Liverpool's upcoming FA Cup tie

At a pre-game press conference, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was asked to share injury updates on Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and £60 million summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai. He said (h/t Echo):

"We need miracles with a few players, that's why I don't want to rule anyone out, but it's touch and go. Darwin, Mo, Dom, we have to see. Wataru [Endo] got a proper knock as well, so I wouldn't say it's 'much improved' since Sunday."

Liverpool, who were without 11 players in their recent 1-0 EFL Cup final win, could be forced to start a host of academy graduates in their upcoming FA Cup tie. They will face EFL Championship side Southampton in a last-16 encounter at Anfield on Wednesday (February 28).

Apart from the aforesaid trio, Liverpool will miss a number of other players in their FA Cup fifth round tie. Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Joel Matip and Ryan Gravenberch are a few of the stars.