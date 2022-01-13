"I'm amazed about it" - Alan Hutton admits being 'honestly' surprised with Liverpool decision

Former player turned football pundit Alan Hutton admits he's surprised that Liverpool haven't tied Mohamed Salah down to a new deal in his latest interview.

The Egyptian's contract with the Merseysiders runs until 2023. But when asked about an extension during his GQ interview, he said it was down to the club instead.

He revealed that Liverpool are aware of his demands in terms of a new contract, while insisting it isn't out of the ordinary.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



“I love the fans & club. But with the administration, they’ve been told the situation. It’s in their hands”. Mo Salah on his contract: “I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands. It’s in their hands. They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff”, he told GQ.“I love the fans & club. But with the administration, they’ve been told the situation. It’s in their hands”. Mo Salah on his contract: “I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands. It’s in their hands. They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff”, he told GQ. 🔴 #LFC“I love the fans & club. But with the administration, they’ve been told the situation. It’s in their hands”. https://t.co/0gAtTYWOZg

According to Football Insider, Salah wants a £500,000-a-week in a four-and-a-half year deal, something which Liverpool haven't met yet.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said:

“I’m amazed about it, to be quite honest with you.

“He’s a standout player, one of the best players in the world and he’s still got a lot more to give.

“Every single week, he puts on a top-class performance so why wouldn’t you reward him for that?

Since joining from AS Roma for a then-club record fee of £36.5 million, Salah has scored 148 goals in 229 games, including 111 in the league alone.

He's won four trophies too, including one Premier League and Champions League title each, and multiple individual honors, such as two league Golden Boots.

Salah has delivered consistently for his side and Hutton feels he must be rewarded for his efforts.

“If he’s coming out and saying: ‘Look, it’s not me. I’m not asking for anything out of the ordinary. I’m just wanting what I’m valued at,’ I think that’s fair enough.

“He’s given his all to the club. So why would they not want to reward him?”

Salah is currently away at the African Cup of Nations championship in Cameroon with Egypt.

Liverpool must tie Salah to a long-term future, no matter his demands

His wage demands may seem exorbitant but Salah's performance for Liverpool totally justifies them.

It would be remiss for the side not to heed his contractual terms as players like the Egyptian ace don't come around too often.

He guarantees plenty of goals each season and has been their savior on numerous occasions in the past.

Squawka Football @Squawka



35 - Mohamed Salah

34 -

33 -

32 -

31 -

30 -

29 -

28 -

27 -

26 -

25 -

24 - Michail Antonio

23 - Harry Kane



Mind the gap. #TheBest Most goals and assists in the Premier League in 2021:35 - Mohamed Salah34 -33 -32 -31 -30 -29 -28 -27 -26 -25 -24 - Michail Antonio23 - Harry KaneMind the gap. Most goals and assists in the Premier League in 2021: 35 - Mohamed Salah 34 - 33 - 32 - 31 - 30 - 29 - 28 - 27 - 26 - 25 - 24 - Michail Antonio 23 - Harry Kane Mind the gap. ⚠️ #TheBest https://t.co/KXcU1jjgcg

Salah has truly given his everything to the club and enjoys the tremendous support of the fans too.

Although there hasn't been a breakthrough yet, the Reds are hopeful of striking a deal that will keep the goalscoring talisman at Anfield for many more years.

