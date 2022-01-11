"I'm not asking for crazy stuff" – Mohamed Salah opens up on Liverpool contract negotiations

Mohamed Salah has claimed it is now up to Liverpool to offer him a new contract and give him what he wants.

The winger has stated that he wants to stay at Anfield but the situation is not in his hands anymore. Salah has also said that what he is asking for is not crazy.

Speaking to GQ Magazine (via The Sun), the Liverpool footballer said:

"I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands. It’s in their hands. They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff."

The Egyptian star said he is close to the fans and the fans also love him. However, his future at Anfield is completely in the hands of the administration.

Salah is hoping that his service to the club will allow him to get what he has asked for. He added:

"The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something, because they appreciate what you did for the club. I’ve been here for my fifth year now. I know the club very well. I love the fans. The fans love me. But with the administration, they have [been] told the situation. It’s in their hands.”

As things stand, Mohamed Salah has 18 months remaining on his contract. The 29-year-old reportedly wants a massive pay rise which would see him earn close to £500,000-a-week.

This would make him the highest-paid player at the club.

Mohamed Salah continues to lead Liverpool's attack this season

Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool's talisman this season. He is currently the club's highest goalscorer so far. The former Chelsea and Basel star has scored 23 goals in 26 appearances for the Reds across all competitions.

The Egyptian is also currently the Premier League's highest goalscorer this season, having scored 16 league goals in the campaign. His Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota is second with 10 goals to his name.

As things stand, Liverpool are involved in a title race alongside Manchester City and Chelsea. The Reds had an underwhelming end to the month of December which saw them drop crucial points against Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently third in the Premier League standings, having amassed 42 points from 20 matches. They are 11 points behind league leaders Manchester City but have a game in hand over their title rivals.

