"I’m aware" - Fabrizio Romano provides latest update on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has dismissed any rumors linking Cristiano Ronaldo away from Manchester United this summer.

According to the Daily Star, AS Roma are a potential destination for Ronaldo to link up with his former manager Jose Mourinho. However, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that he has not heard anything regarding the same. The 37-year-old forward is expected to stay at Old Trafford for the 2022-23 season and be a major part of Erik ten Hag's era at the club.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano wrote the following:

"I’m aware that there has been some paper talk about Cristiano Ronaldo and a possible move to Roma this summer, but I think any nervous United fans can relax about this one. Honestly, I don’t have any updates on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future as of today. His salary is still huge for any Italian club and I am not aware of any negotiations to get Cristiano away from Manchester."

Fabrizio Romano has stated that AS Roma are currently happy with Tammy Abraham as their main forward. The 24-year-old scored 26 goals and provided five assists in 52 games for Roma across all competitions during the 2021-22 season.

The transfer expert added:

"Erik ten Hag has already had positive conversations with him and at the moment AS Roma are very happy with Tammy Abraham as the star of the project in Jose Mourinho’s 3-4-2-1. Ronaldo’s always going to make headlines, but for the reasons above, I don’t think this is a serious worry for United at the moment."

Cristiano Ronaldo still has one year remaining on his Manchester United contract

Cristiano Ronaldo penned a two-year contract when he joined Manchester United from Juventus last summer. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner thus has one more year remaining on his current deal.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils also have the option of extending his contract by another year at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Ronaldo's future beyond 2023 is still uncertain at the moment. It will most likely depend on how well he performs for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag during the 2022-23 season.

It is worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo ended the 2021-22 season as Manchester United's leading goalscorer. The Portuguese skipper netted 24 times in 38 games for United. If he continues in this kind of form next season, United will have no other option but to offer Ronaldo a one-year extension.

