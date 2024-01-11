"I'm back" - Jadon Sancho confirms Dortmund return as he joins the German club on loan from Manchester United

Forward Jadon Sancho has announced his return to German outfit Borussia Dortmund on a loan deal from Manchester United on X.

Borussia Dortmund made an effort to sign former player Sancho from Manchester United following his falling out with the manager Erik ten Hag. After weeks of negotiations, they managed to reach an agreement with the Red Devils for the winger to join them until the end of the season.

Jadon Sancho hasn't played or trained with Manchester United's first team after his publicised clash with manager Erik ten Hag. The former Ajax manager froze him out of the squad after he refused to apologise for his part in their falling out.

Borussia Dortmund first took a chance on Sancho as a teenager when they signed him from Manchester City in 2017. They have now done the same seven years later. The winger announced his return with a club statement on X with just two words:

"I'm back"

The German club will cover part of his salary, but Manchester United have refused to include an option-to-buy in his transfer. The Red Devils believe that his true value is not well-represented at present, and will only discuss a sale after his loan spell is over.

Borussia Dortmund have paid around €4 million to the English side as their contribution to the wages of the forward. Sancho becomes their second loan addition this month from the Premier League after Ian Maatsen from Chelsea.

Manchester United nightmare over for Jadon Sancho

When Jadon Sancho emerged as one of the finest young wingers in the world, Manchester United were one of the first clubs to show an interest in him. They tried for more than two windows to sign the forward before finally landing him in 2021.

The Red Devils paid around £73 million for the forward, but he never really justified that figure at Old Trafford. He managed only 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances, a sharp contrast to his numbers at Dortmund.

Jadon Sancho recorded 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 appearances in his first spell at Borussia Dortmund. A number of factors contributed to his loss of form in England, and he will hope to have a happy return to Germany.

Dortmund have handed him their No. 10 shirt for the rest of the season. He will be keen to prove to himself that he can produce at a high level and help them achieve their goals.