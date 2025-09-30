  • home icon
  • Football
  • Barcelona
  • “I’m from Barcelona until the death” - Brazil legend says he would rather play for Argentina than Real Madrid

“I’m from Barcelona until the death” - Brazil legend says he would rather play for Argentina than Real Madrid

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Published Sep 30, 2025 07:58 GMT
Romario enjoyed a fine professional career for club and country
Romario enjoyed a fine professional career for club and country

Barcelona legend Romario has revealed that he would rather represent Argentina than play for Real Madrid, exposing his deep affiliation to the Catalan giants. The Brazil legend played for La Blaugrana as part of a storied professional career in which he won the FIFA World Player of the Year.

Ad

Romario was asked to choose between playing for Argentina, Brazil's biggest rivals, or Real Madrid, Barcelona's biggest rivals on El Balon De Icaro. The legendary striker responded that he would play for La Albiceleste, as he is Culer until death.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'll play with Argentina. I'm from Barcelona until the death", he said via @RoyNemer on X.

Romario began his senior career at Vasco Da Gama in his native Brazil before moving to PSV Eindhoven after winning the Golden boot at the 1988 Olympics. He spent five seasons with the Dutch club, scoring 165 goals in 167 appearances before moving to Barcelona.

Romario stayed for just two years at the Nou Camp but made a huge impression, winning the FIFA World Player of the Year while at the club in 1994. He memorably scored a hat-trick for his club in a 5-0 El Clasico drubbing of Real Madrid in January 1994. He scored three goals and provided two assists in five El Clasico games against Los Blancos, winning twice.

Ad

A true great of the game, Romario played only 65 times for La Blaugrana, scoring 39 goals and providing 17 assists. His brief time at the club has not stopped him from identifying fully as a Curler, indicative of a deep-seated bond with the club.

Barcelona star could return for Real Madrid clash - Reports

Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia could return to action for the Spanish giants in time to face Real Madrid in LaLiga, as per reports. The 24-year-old summer signing from Espanol suffered a knee injury last week which required him to undergo arthroscopic surgery and will keep him out for a while.

Ad

AS journalist Javi Miguel has stated that Garcia could be fit to face Real Madrid on October 26th, having received a recovery timeline of 4-6 weeks. He will certainly miss games against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Sevilla, Girona, and Olympiacos over the next month due to his meniscus injury.

Wojciech Szczesny will fill in for Garcia, with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen also sidelined for a number of months after undergoing surgery this summer. The veteran Pole made his first appearance of the season as his side defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 on Sunday.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications