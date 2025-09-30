“I’m from Barcelona until the death” - Brazil legend says he would rather play for Argentina than Real Madrid

Barcelona legend Romario has revealed that he would rather represent Argentina than play for Real Madrid, exposing his deep affiliation to the Catalan giants. The Brazil legend played for La Blaugrana as part of a storied professional career in which he won the FIFA World Player of the Year.Romario was asked to choose between playing for Argentina, Brazil's biggest rivals, or Real Madrid, Barcelona's biggest rivals on El Balon De Icaro. The legendary striker responded that he would play for La Albiceleste, as he is Culer until death.&quot;I'll play with Argentina. I'm from Barcelona until the death&quot;, he said via @RoyNemer on X. Romario began his senior career at Vasco Da Gama in his native Brazil before moving to PSV Eindhoven after winning the Golden boot at the 1988 Olympics. He spent five seasons with the Dutch club, scoring 165 goals in 167 appearances before moving to Barcelona.Romario stayed for just two years at the Nou Camp but made a huge impression, winning the FIFA World Player of the Year while at the club in 1994. He memorably scored a hat-trick for his club in a 5-0 El Clasico drubbing of Real Madrid in January 1994. He scored three goals and provided two assists in five El Clasico games against Los Blancos, winning twice. A true great of the game, Romario played only 65 times for La Blaugrana, scoring 39 goals and providing 17 assists. His brief time at the club has not stopped him from identifying fully as a Curler, indicative of a deep-seated bond with the club. Barcelona star could return for Real Madrid clash - ReportsBarcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia could return to action for the Spanish giants in time to face Real Madrid in LaLiga, as per reports. The 24-year-old summer signing from Espanol suffered a knee injury last week which required him to undergo arthroscopic surgery and will keep him out for a while.AS journalist Javi Miguel has stated that Garcia could be fit to face Real Madrid on October 26th, having received a recovery timeline of 4-6 weeks. He will certainly miss games against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Sevilla, Girona, and Olympiacos over the next month due to his meniscus injury.Wojciech Szczesny will fill in for Garcia, with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen also sidelined for a number of months after undergoing surgery this summer. The veteran Pole made his first appearance of the season as his side defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 on Sunday.