“I’m the best; f**k the rest” – Zlatan Ibrahimovic opens up on rejecting trial at Arsenal in Piers Morgan interview

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has once again reiterated that he rejected a trial at Arsenal. He says that he believes he's the best and does not need to do trials to join clubs.

In his upcoming interview with British broadcasater Piers Morgan, Ibrahimovic said that he just did not want to do a trial, and that's why he rejected the offer. He was a 17-year-old when Arsene Wenger invited him to the London side. Ibrahimovic said:

"I didn't go to Arsenal. I don't do trials. No no, you don't understand, I don't do trials. I am the best; f**k the rest."

He added:

"Do you want to play with fire? I will be your fire. But you will burn. When I say I am God, do you think I am joking or not? I am not joking."

In a previous interview with Sky Sports Italia, the former AC Milan and Barcelona striker had said:

"I went to London for an appointment with Wenger, who asked me to audition for the Gunners. I told him 'I will not do a trial: either you take me or not. I'm not here to waste time.

"I already had that kind of trust, because in my mind I was the strongest of all even when I was young. I met Wenger because I expected him to tell me to start with them right away. But Ibra does not test."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic faced Arsenal seven times in his career but ended up on the winning side just once. He scored three goals and assisted as many times.

Arsene Wenger does not regret Arsenal missing out on Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Arsenal Wenger has admitted that he regrets not getting Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and several other players. However, he has said that he has no regrets about missing out on Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Frenchman told BBC Sport in 2020:

"Not really. Because he was a 17-year-old boy playing at Malmo in the second league in Sweden. And nobody knew him. We gave trials to many players at 17 – it was absolutely normal before you make a decision."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is now retired after calling it quits at the end of last season.