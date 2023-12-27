"I'm beyond happy for him" - TikTok sensation Sean Millis hails Rasmus Hojlund after Manchester United star opens his Premier League account

Rasmus Hojlund's 'lookalike' Sean Millis has explained how delighted he was to see the Manchester United striker finally score his first Premier League goal.

The Danish frontman has struggled in front of goal in the league since arriving at Old Trafford in the summer. The 20-year-old had failed to get on the scoresheet in 14 Premier League outings.

That was until last night (December 26) when Hojlund bagged Manchester United's winner in a 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa. It was a moment to savor for the Denmark international who looked emotional while celebrating.

Australian singer and TikToker Millis supported Hojlund on his mission to break his Premier League duck. He's been garnering a ton of attention from the football world due to many suggesting he looks like the young striker.

Millis touched on Hojlund netting his first league goal, telling SPORTbible:

"I know he's seen the videos because he liked the first one I did. It's just all so crazy that we're around the same age and he must have so much pressure on him. Manchester United is such an iconic team with so much history. I'm super happy for him that he scored at such a pivotal moment. I'm beyond happy for him."

Millis released his song titled 'Waiting on a Miracle' which he used in videos to try and motivate the Red Devils forward to score. It raced to the top of the UK viral chart this week and he was asked whether that song inspired the Dane to score:

"I'm not sure if I made him score a goal but hopefully he knows that I was definitely backing him and following him all the way. As soon as I saw all the meme's and tweets and everything, I had to jump on board and make sure I was rooting for him."

Hojlund has now posted six goals in 23 games across competitions since joining Manchester United. He will hope that his goal against Villa is the first of many in the league.

Hojlund praises Manchester United teammate Alejandro Garnacho after his brace vs Aston Villa

Alejandro Garnacho was awarded the Man of the Match award.

Alejandro Garnacho was on the scoresheet twice in Manchester United's comeback win against Villa. It was a man-of-the-match performance from the Argentine teenager that wowed fans at Old Trafford.

Hojlund was also impressed by Garnacho and hopes to spend many more years with his teammate at United. He said (via UtdDistrict):

"Whether he plays on the left or the right, he's an incredible talent and only 19. We talk a lot and try to connect because we hope we have many years here to come."

Garnacho started the game on the right, with Marcus Rashford chosen on the left. It was the first time in his career that the former Atletico Madrid academy product had played on the right wing.

However, he took it in his stride, producing a performance that guided the Red Devils to a vital win. He's managed five goals and one assist in 25 games across competitions this season.