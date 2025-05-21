"I’m a big fan of his" - Dwight Yorke wants Manchester United to sign Liverpool flop and ex-Arsenal star this summer

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has called for the club to sign Liverpool flop Darwin Nunez and ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. He believes that the two players will improve Ruben Amorim's squad and help them get better next season.
Speaking to Gambling Industry News, Yorke stated that he understood why Liverpool wanted to sell Nunez, but he saw a lot of unfulfilled potential in the Uruguayan striker. He added that the forward is still at a good age and said (via Metro):
"I’m a big fan of his. I think that I could understand why Liverpool would want to change him. He’s not quite lived up to expectations and sometimes a new start might be a good thing for a player, rather than being there and just being another number and getting game time occasionally.
"I think for me personally if I was United, I know the Liverpool and the Man United thing is a bit of a rift there, but I look beyond that. I look at the young man who has a good presence, who has a little bit of zest in him, who’s got all ingredients to be even better than what he’s actually producing at the minute. He’s still at a good age."
Yorke went on to claim that signing Martinez would also be a no-brainer for Manchester United. He believes that the Aston Villa star is an instant upgrade on Andre Onana. He added:
"It’s kind of a no-brainer. Emi Martinez has been really exceptional for a number of years and again you could see why huge clubs would want him. I mean Man United, I know they're struggling, but even now you’d have to consider it because they’re such a huge club.
"He wouldn’t just be bringing experience, but he’s a far better goalkeeper than Andre Onana, just going by the numbers. I think for Onana, it hasn’t quite worked out, and everyone anticipated that he would have done well. But definitely, signing Martinez would be a huge coup for United."
Manchester United are playing Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday, May 21. The winners will qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season despite finishing the Premier League season near the relegation zone.
Manchester United looking to improve squad this summer - Reports
Manchester United are keen on bolstering their squad this summer. The Red Devils are reportedly on the lookout for a striker to replace Rasmus Hojlund in the starting XI.
Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen have been linked with Manchester United, and the Red Devils are in talks to sign the Sporting CP star, as per L'Equipe.
Emiliano Martinez has been linked with Manchester United, while Barcelona are also keeping tabs on him. Aston Villa are open to selling him for £40 million this summer, as per journalist Alex Crook.