"I’m a big fan of his" - Dwight Yorke wants Manchester United to sign Liverpool flop and ex-Arsenal star this summer

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has called for the club to sign Liverpool flop Darwin Nunez and ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. He believes that the two players will improve Ruben Amorim's squad and help them get better next season.

Speaking to Gambling Industry News, Yorke stated that he understood why Liverpool wanted to sell Nunez, but he saw a lot of unfulfilled potential in the Uruguayan striker. He added that the forward is still at a good age and said (via Metro):

"I’m a big fan of his. I think that I could understand why Liverpool would want to change him. He’s not quite lived up to expectations and sometimes a new start might be a good thing for a player, rather than being there and just being another number and getting game time occasionally.

"I think for me personally if I was United, I know the Liverpool and the Man United thing is a bit of a rift there, but I look beyond that. I look at the young man who has a good presence, who has a little bit of zest in him, who’s got all ingredients to be even better than what he’s actually producing at the minute. He’s still at a good age."

Yorke went on to claim that signing Martinez would also be a no-brainer for Manchester United. He believes that the Aston Villa star is an instant upgrade on Andre Onana. He added:

"It’s kind of a no-brainer. Emi Martinez has been really exceptional for a number of years and again you could see why huge clubs would want him. I mean Man United, I know they're struggling, but even now you’d have to consider it because they’re such a huge club.

"He wouldn’t just be bringing experience, but he’s a far better goalkeeper than Andre Onana, just going by the numbers. I think for Onana, it hasn’t quite worked out, and everyone anticipated that he would have done well. But definitely, signing Martinez would be a huge coup for United."

Manchester United are playing Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday, May 21. The winners will qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season despite finishing the Premier League season near the relegation zone.

Manchester United looking to improve squad this summer - Reports

Manchester United are keen on bolstering their squad this summer. The Red Devils are reportedly on the lookout for a striker to replace Rasmus Hojlund in the starting XI.

Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen have been linked with Manchester United, and the Red Devils are in talks to sign the Sporting CP star, as per L'Equipe.

Emiliano Martinez has been linked with Manchester United, while Barcelona are also keeping tabs on him. Aston Villa are open to selling him for £40 million this summer, as per journalist Alex Crook.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More