"I'm a big fan" - Lee Dixon backs 26-year-old 'all-round' midfielder to be 'good fit' at Arsenal

Former Premier League star Lee Dixon believes Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips would be a good fit at Arsenal. The 26-year-old has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders during his time at Elland Road. He is widely expected to make the move to one of England's top clubs this summer.

Arsenal are believed to be eager to sign a top-quality defensive midfielder this summer to partner Thomas Partey at the center of the park next season. Lee Dixon has advised the Gunners to sign Kalvin Phillips as he is a 'big fan' of the midfielder. Dixon said on the Seaman Says Podcast.

"I like Kalvin Phillips, I am a big fan. I think he would be a good fit. I just like the way he is an all-round [player]."

Phillips helped Leeds United gain promotion to the Premier League from the Championship during the 2019-20 season. He led the club to a ninth-place finish in the league table last season and earned himself a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020.

Kalvin Phillips's 2021-22 campaign has been ravaged by injuries. The England international has made just 15 appearances for Leeds in all competitions. However, his passing, creativity, tenacity, and work rate make him the ideal transfer target for Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal could opt to spend big on a world-class striker rather than Kalvin Phillips

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United - Premier League

According to The Times, Leeds United could demand a fee in the region of £60 million for Kalvin Phillips. The midfielder is currently one of the most in-demand players in the Premier League.

Arsenal could opt to sign a cheaper alternative to Kalvin Phillips as they are likely to spend big on a world-class striker this summer. The Gunners failed to sign a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after parting ways with the Gabon striker by mutual consent in January.

According to Football.london, Arsenal are interested in signing Everton hitman Dominic-Calvert Lewin. The Toffees reportedly value the striker at £60 million.

The Gunners could, therefore, drop their interest in Kalvin Phillips and instead switch their focus to Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar. Aouar's contract with Lyon is set to expire in 2023. The Frenchman could be available for a bargain price this summer.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar