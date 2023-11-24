"I'm a big fan of Messi" - Real Madrid transfer target reveals that he wants to play for Barcelona

Ahead of the ongoing FIFA U17 World Cup, Real Madrid target Claudio Echeverri had declared his interest in playing for the Spanish giants' eternal rivals Barcelona.

As the captain of Argentina's youth team, Echeverri has shone throughout the tournament with stellar performances. His talent as an attacking midfielder has also guided them, illuminating the path to the semifinals for La Albiceleste with an impressive tally of five goals.

The prodigious River Plate talent particularly showcased his exceptional skills in their quarterfinal clash against Brazil. His remarkable hat-trick was instrumental in propelling his team into the semis, a feat that has catapulted him into the limelight of European clubs.

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, and others have expressed keen interest in acquiring the young Argentine, as reported by SPORT (via Barca Universal).

However, amidst this flurry of interest, Echeverri has voiced a distinct preference for Barcelona, which will likely set them apart in the race for his signature.

His admiration for the Catalan giants has been kindled by his idolization of Lionel Messi, as he revealed in an interview preceding the U17 World Cup (via Barca Universal):

“As well as River, I would like to play for Barca. I’m a big fan of Messi and I used to watch him play for Barcelona, so I’ve had this team inside me since I was very young."

This revelation places the Blaugrana in a rather favorable position in the pursuit of this emerging talent. While the Camp Nou officials have not officially entered the fray for Echeverri, his open affection for the club might prompt them to consider a strategic move in securing his services.

Barcelona and Real Madrid set their sights on 'Messinho'

Estevao Willian, popularly called 'Messinho', is a Brazilian wonderkid whose skills have drawn comparisons to the legendary Lionel Messi. Now, the race to secure his services has intensified, with Barca and Real Madrid emerging as the frontrunners.

Barcelona, who have long been associated with nurturing exceptional talent, have been linked with Messinho for some time. According to Barca Blaugranes, the youngster himself has not shied away from expressing his aspiration to play in Catalonia. However, Real Madrid have now entered the fray.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Blaugranes), Los Blancos have initiated conversations with Palmeiras to explore the possibility of bringing Messinho to the Bernabeu.

The competition for Messinho's signature does not end with the two Spanish giants. Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and both Manchester City and Manchester United are also reportedly keen on the Brazilian, who recently turned 16.