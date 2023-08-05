“I’m the big man at the back so I take all the criticism” – Andre Onana responds to conceding goal from halfway line as Manchester United beat Lens

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana responded to conceding a goal from the halfway line against RC Lens in the team's latest friendly clash at Old Trafford. The Cameroonian shot-stopper made his first appearance in front of the home fans since completing a move from Inter Milan in the summer transfer market.

While the Red Devils won the pre-season match 3-1, they fell behind in the 23rd minute of the game as Florian Sotoca found the back of the net with a strike from the halfway line.

Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Casemiro got on the scoresheet in the second half of the match to secure a 3-1 come-from-behind win.

Onana reflected on his Old Trafford debut and spoke about conceding from the halfway line and said (via Manchester Evening News):

"'I’m happy for the win. Of course we can always be better. Some things we have to try to fix. Like I always say, I am responsible for everything especially when we concede goals."

Onana went on to take the responsibility for conceding the goal on his shoulders and said:

“I’m the big man at the back so I take all the criticism, all the pressure on me. It was a great game for me and for the guys, some important goals and I’m happy for everything.”

Andre Onana spoke about expectations from his first season with Manchester United

The 2022-23 season was Erik ten Hag's first campaign in charge of the Old Trafford club. Manchester United won the Carabao Cup and finished third in the Premier League last season.

The team have signed Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund already in the summer transfer market. Onana expressed optimism of a good campaign for the Red Devils following the friendly clash against Lens. He told the media:

“I think this year will be great, I am very excited for the coming games. I’m already excited for Wolves, but we will have to prepare well because it’s not going to be easy. Everybody is working hard and I’m very confident and positive everything will be right if we do the right things.”

Manchester United finally have a goalkeeper with the ball-playing capability in the form of Andre Onana that Ten Hag wanted. Considering the duo previously worked together at Ajax, their chemistry could turn out to be a game-changer for the team this season.