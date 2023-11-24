“I’m the biggest loser in history” - Paolo Maldini once made strange yet sensible admission about his glorious career

Italian football legend Paolo Maldini surprisingly claimed back in 2020 that he is the 'biggest loser' in football history. The former defender won 26 trophies in his illustrious career, including five European Cups, so this statement seemed strange to many.

However, Maldini reasoned that he also lost many finals along the way, including three Champions League finals and a World Cup final. During an Instagram live with his former teammate Christian Vieri, Maldini said (via BeSoccer):

"I'm the biggest loser in history. I explain the reasoning. I won a lot, five European Cups, but I lost three Champions League finals, one European Super Cup, three Intercontinental Cup finals, one World Cup final, one European Championship final, one World Cup semi-final, and I could go on."

The AC Milan legend pointed out the 1994 FIFA World Cup final, where Italy lost to Brazil on penalties. He also conceded feeling unlucky after Italy won the 2006 World Cup and he wasn't part of the squad.

"I was lucky enough to win a lot and I saw these lost finals as part of the game, I accepted everything, honestly. Unfortunately, I had great teams and great chances with the national team, but in the end we lost on penalties. And then in 2006, when I wasn't there, they won on penalties, that's how it is," he said.

"When Lippi called me in 2006, I said no out of respect for Trapattoni, whom I had already said I would leave the national team. When Italy won the final in Berlin against France, I thought I was unlucky," he added.

While Maldini couldn't win the World Cup with Italy, he still managed to win five European Cups with an all-conquering legendary AC Milan side.

Paolo Maldini's career in a nutshell

An AC Milan youth product, the legendary defender spent the entirety of his club career with the Rossoneri after making his senior debut for them in 1985. He went on to make 901 appearances for them across competitions over 24 years before retiring in 2009.

He won a plethora of trophies which included five European Cups, seven Serie A titles, four UEFA Supercups, and a FIFA Club World Cup among others.

On an individual level, Maldini finished third in the Ballon d'Or race twice during his career in 1994 and 2003. He was also named in the World Cup all-star teams for the 1990 and 1994 editions.