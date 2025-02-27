“I’m a bit angry” - Endrick expresses frustration despite scoring winning goal in Real Madrid’s 1-0 triumph over Real Sociedad

Real Madrid star Endrick has expressed disappointment at not getting on the scoresheet twice in his side's 1-0 win over Real Sociedad. The two teams clashed in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals at the Reale Arena on Wednesday (February 26).

Ad

Carlo Ancelotti gave Endrick a starring attacking role against Sociedad and the Brazilian repaid the manager's faith by netting the game's only goal. A through ball from Jude Bellingham found Endrick, who finished beautifully from the edge of the box in the 19th minute.

Both sides failed to score again, giving Los Blancos a slim advantage heading into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, to be played on April 1. Endrick expressed his excitement about scoring the game's winning goal in an interview after the clash. He also rued not getting on the score sheet twice.

Ad

Trending

"I scored with the outside of the boot, it was a great goal for me. I like scoring goals, I want to help the team. I'm a bit angry, I could have scored another goal but by missing it I'll learn even more," the 18-year-old forward said (via Madrid Xtra's X handle).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Endrick had a decent outing against Real Sociedad. In 72 minutes on the pitch, he scored a goal and hit the woodwork once. He attempted two shots and completed eight out of nine passes (89%) made during the match (via FotMob).

The former Palmeiras star would hope to get another shot to prove his mettle in the return leg scheduled for April 1. Endrick has managed six goals in 25 matches across competition this season.

Ad

What's next for Real Madrid after Copa del Rey win over Real Sociedad?

Real Madrid will now shift focus to the league where they take on Real Betis away on Saturday (March 1). Los Blancos will look to see off the Seville-based club and reclaim the top spot in the standings.

Carlo Ancelotti's side is in second place but tied on the same points as rivals and leaders Barcelona who have a superior goal difference. A win over Real Betis could see Real Madrid go top as Barca do not play until Sunday (March 2).

After that, they will prepare for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash with Atletico Madrid billed for Tuesday (March 4).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback