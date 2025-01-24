“I’m blessed… much to the disappointment of some smelly scruffy pathetic creatures” - Wrexham captain James McClean provides update on car crash

Wrexham captain James McClean has provided an update following his terrifying car crash. The Irishman took to Instagram to address the event from which he emerged unscathed.

McClean has enjoyed a long and storied career in English football, representing Sunderland, Wigan Athletic, West Brom, and Stoke City. The Irish man joined his current Welsh employers in the summer of 2023 for a reported €290k fee.

Speaking about the crash he survived before his side faced Birmingham in the Sky bet League One, McClean said on Instagram via Goal:

“Now that the game’s out of the way, to address yesterday, an experience I never wish to encounter again. I am blessed and thankful I managed to walk away with minor injuries and return home to my family, tho much to the disappointment of some smelly scruffy pathetic creatures that messaged my wife online. Thank you for the messages of support.”

James McClean has been fabulous for the Wrexham side since he signed for them, bagging seven goals and 16 assists in 73 appearances for the Welsh side.

“I just want to say thank you for an incredible game tonight" - Wrexham co-owner hails team after Birmingham draw

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has hailed his side after their 1-1 draw with Birmingham City at the Racecourse in the Sky Bet League One.

The Welsh side shared the points with the table toppers, opening the scoring through Oliver Rathbone in the ninth minute before Lyndon Dykes equalized in the 19th minute.

The draw sees his side five points behind the table toppers, who have two games in hand, and two points behind Wycombe Wanders, who have a game in hand in the other automatic promotion zone.

Speaking to Sky Sports via Goal, McElhenney praised his team after the match, stating:

“I just want to say thank you for an incredible game tonight. 1-1, I’ll take that against Birmingham City, who is probably the best side we’ve played all season. Up the Town forever, hope to see you soon.”

Wrexham has been fabulous since going under the stewardship of Rob McElhenney and his co-owner Ryan Reynolds. They have emerged from the dregs of the non-league game and are now two promotions away from the top flight of English football.

