“I’m blessed as well because I get to train with him every day” – James Milner lauds ‘special’ Liverpool star

James Milner was all praise for his Liverpool teammate Mohammed Salah, during a recent interview.

Salah has been in astounding form this season, scoring goals galore. He has 23 goals and nine assists in 26 games across competitions this season, including a hat-trick against Liverpool's arch-rivals Manchester United.

The 29-year old is on course to have the best season of his career, and is one of the key reasons why Liverpool are alive in the Premier League title race. The Reds trail leaders Manchester City by nine points, albeit with a game in hand.

Milner has said that he has been awestruck with Salah' exploits this season, noting:

“For me, the last few months, if he’s not, there is someone playing very, very well in front of him. For me, he is right up there – the goals he’s scoring, the numbers he’s putting up consistently, goals and assists.”

He added:

“Obviously I might be slightly biased – and I’m blessed as well because I get to train with him every day, and see how good he is in training as well – but I think he has to be the best over the recent months, and hopefully long may it continue. He’s special. Some of the goals he’s scoring at times, you just have to stop and applaud them really.”

Is Liverpool's Mohammed Salah a contender for this year's Ballon d'Or?

James Milner believes Mohammed Salah has been one of the best in the world. However, the Egyptian's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or this year would depend on how Liverpool fare this season.

Lionel Messi's underwhelming performances and Cristiano Ronaldo's exploits with an underperforming team means the Ballon d'Or could have a new winner this year.

The other suspects include Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. All four players are in strong goalscoring form this season, with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG looking good to win trophies.

Mbappe has continued to dazzle, outshining his illustrious teammate Messi at PSG. Robert Lewandowski is unlucky not to have won the Ballon d'Or already, while Benzema's consistency has been surreal since the start of the campaign. Even Haaland has had another goal-rich campaign.

Mohammed Salah is more than capable of producing similar or better numbers despite not being an out-and-out striker. However, the Liverpool talisman will need his team to win the Champions League or the Premier League to stand a good chance of winning the Ballon d'Or.

Salah is currently at the AFCON, where he has scored twice for Egypt, who have reached the semi-finals.

