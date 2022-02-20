"I'm buzzing" - Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe opens up on 'special feeling' after equalling Cesc Fabregas feat

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe has been a breath of fresh air for the Gunners, emerging as the club's top-scorer as they enter the business end of the season.

The midfielder scored his 10th goal of the season across all competitions on Saturday, netting in a 2-1 win over Brentford in the Premier League. With the strike, he became the first Arsenal academy graduate to score 10 or more goals in a season since Cesc Fabregas.

When notified of his record-equalling feat after the game, Smith Rowe was left surprised. He also touched upon the atmosphere that Gunners fans created at the Emirates. The 21-year-old said:

"Wow, that’s really special to hear that. That means a lot, you know? It’s always been a dream to play for Arsenal so to hear that, it means a lot. I’m buzzing. The goals are really starting to come now but the most important thing was the three points today.

"It’s a bit surreal, to be honest. Me and Bukayo have both come from the academy, Eddie as well. To hear the fans screaming our names and scoring that today together, it’s just been great."

It is great that youngsters can win games for us: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after Brentford win

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have been Mikel Arteta's two most important players this season

Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka were both on the scoresheet in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Brentford. The Gunners continue to push for a top-four berth and are now just a point off fourth-placed Manchester United, with two games in hand over the Red Devils.

Smith Rowe and Saka have been Mikel Arteta's two most important players this season, having scored 10 and eight goals across all competitions, respectively. They occupy the top two spots on the club's top-scorers list for the ongoing season.

Arteta was happy with the youngsters' performances against Brentford and praised them after the game. He said in the post-match press conference:

"Yes but thank you to the supporters again for the atmosphere they created. I understand they love that song and everybody loves that song because they are players that have been raised in our system and I'm really happy that we have players that come and take the responsibility and they manage to win games for us, which is really impressive at that age."

Arsenal will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on February 24.

