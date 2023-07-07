“I’m very cold about that” – Barcelona legend Gerard Pique makes honest admission about life after retirement from football

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has confessed that he doesn't miss football after retiring in November last year.

Pique, 36, brought an end to his illustrious career which saw him make 616 appearances for Barca. The Spaniard won four UEFA Champions League trophies, nine La Liga titles, the Premier League, and the FIFA World Cup.

Now that the dust has settled on his decision to retire many would assume he would be missing lacing up his boots. However, that isn't the case as Gerard Pique insists that he has moved on from the sport (via El Nacional):

"I miss football zero . It is a stage of my life that has passed. When you make the decision to leave" n, you take it. I'm very cold about that."

Pique continued by insisting that it would be harmful to look back with regret. He admits that he never envisioned accomplishing what he did during his career:

"Looking back does you very little good. It went incredibly well, better than expected. I'm very proud of what it's been like. I never dreamed it would turn out so well good, but to stay in the past would be a mistake."

The Spaniard has since started his own project called the Kings League. This is a seven-a-side football league that features celebrities, YouTube streamers, and former players.

Gerard Pique also La Liga 2 side Futbol Club Andorra a club he bought back in December 2018. The former Spain international is now delving into the business world following a hugely successful playing career.

Gerard Pique is worried about Barcelona's financial stability

The Spaniard has worries about Barca's financials.

Gerard Pique has worries regarding Barcelona's financial situation. He has revealed that the La Liga giants did not pay him for the last 18 months of his contract.

The Spaniard does have faith in the higher-ups at Camp Nou in rectifying the Blaugrana's economic issues. He told El Larguero:

"The economic situation is somewhat worrying, it is not the best, but we are in good hands. The president and his board already had to get out of a similar situation, not so difficult. They are brave and know what they are doing."

Pique went on to reveal that he came to an agreement with Barcelona regarding the final months of his contract:

"The day I left we decided that everything had to be fixed. The club owes me nothing. The last year and a half I didn't charge them because I didn't play... But since it was my decision. I didn't forgive them anything, I got paid until the day I played."

His comments come following Lionel Messi's decision not to return to Barcelona due to their economic uncertainty. The Argentine had doubts that they would be able to fund his arrival without jeopardizing current squad members' futures at Camp Nou.

