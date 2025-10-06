“I’m comfortable saying that” - Gary Neville claims 23-year-old star is now better than Arsenal ace Declan Rice and Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch

Gary Neville believes Moises Caicedo is currently better than the likes of Arsenal's Declan Rice and Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch. He heaped praise on the midfielder after he helped Chelsea beat the Merseysiders 2-1 on Saturday.

The Blues hosted Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on October 4. Caicedo opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a brilliant strike from outside the box. His performance aside from the goal was excellent, as his side won 2-1.

After the game, Manchester United legend Gary Neville hailed Caicedo as the best midfielder in the Premier League. He named Gravenberch, Arsenal's Declan Rice, and Manchester City's Rodri, but put the Ecuadorian above all of them, saying on The Gary Neville Podcast:

“He’s the best midfield player in the league at this moment in time. And I think I’m comfortable saying that. Gravenberch last season, and maybe Declan Rice and Rodri obviously, for the last few years.

“But now, I think at this time, we can say that Caicedo is the best midfield player in the league, and he’s performing like that.”

Chelsea signed Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion for a massive reported fee of £115 million in 2023. He has since made 107 appearances for them and also contributed six goals and 10 assists.

Arsenal finish atop Premier League table after Liverpool lose against Chelsea

Arsenal will go into the international break at the top of the Premier League table, sitting one point above second-placed Liverpool. They have five wins, one draw, and one defeat in seven games, while the Reds have five wins and two defeats.

The Gunners' only league defeat this season came against the Merseysiders, as they lost 1-0 at Anfield on August 31. Meanwhile, they drew 1-1 against Manchester City at the Emirates on September 21. They have beaten Manchester United, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, and West Ham United.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have beaten Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Arsenal, Burnley, and Everton in the Premier League this season. However, they have lost their last three games across competitions. They first lost 2-1 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the league.

Arne Slot's side then slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Galatasaray at Rams Park in the UEFA Champions League. They lost 2-1 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their last game.

The Reds will host Manchester United at Anfield after the international break on October 19. The Gunners, meanwhile, face Fulham at Craven Cottage a day earlier.

