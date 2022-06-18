“I’m coming in to push him” – Arsenal man explains ‘goal’ of battling teammate for starting position next season

Incoming Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner has vowed to push Aaron Ramsdale in the battle for a starting berth once his switch to north London is complete.

The American custodian will play his final game with New England Revolution on Sunday, following which he's set for a medical with the Gunners to finalise his move to north London.

Turner has said that he's aware of the narrative that he could be an understudy to Ramsdale at the beginning, but the 27-year-old wants to fight for his place.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, he said (via 90min):

"I can see why they'd assess it that way. Aaron had an amazing season for Arsenal and played well all year.

"I'd agree with it for now. I'm coming in to push him and become the best goalkeeper I can become, while also making him the best goalkeeper he can become. That's really my goal for it all."

Arsenal reached an agreement with Turner in February and will pay a fee of $6 million that could potentially rise to $10 million.

The US international also said that he has had a word with manager Mikel Arteta and hopes to play a key role in the squad. He added:

"We've talked a little bit. His main message for me was just to focus on what I need to focus on right now, getting through these next few months, staying healthy, staying fit and getting ready for pre-season and compete.

"The project they have going on there, [I want to be] an important part of the locker room, adding some experience - not a ton of Premier League experience - but national team experience, league experience and playing games in pressured environments. I'll be an older head in the locker room, being 28 [later in June]."

Arsenal's current backup goalkeeper Bernd Leno could leave the Emirates this summer, with Fulham interested in his services.

Arsenal have started their rebuild

After narrowly missing out on UEFA Champions League football last season, the Gunners are actively working to end their absence in the competition by rebuilding their squad.

With Turner, Fabio Vieira and Marquinhos on the books and a few more to come, the north London side firmly have their sights on next season.

