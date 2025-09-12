“I’m not in the competition - I’m a different level!” - Riccardo Calafiori names ‘new entry’ as he chooses 3 Arsenal teammates for best hairstyle

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori named the players with the best hairstyle at the club. The Italian claimed that newly-signed Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres is the latest addition to the list.

In July 2025, Gyokeres moved to the Emirates from Portuguese side Sporting CP for a reported £55 million plus £8.5 million in add-ons. In his three Premier League games thus far, he has struggled to find his footing, often being uninvolved in his side's play.

Supporters have lambasted the 27-year-old's lack of involvement in Arsenal's attack in peculiar ways. Some fans have claimed that he has flicked his hair more times than he has touched the ball thus far in his Gunners' tenure.

On the other hand, many have been impressed by Gyokeres' smooth hair, including his teammate Calafiori. In an episode of Candid with JioHotstar, the 23-year-old claimed that his hair-do is among the best at the club.

The Italian defender also named the players with the second and third-best trims at the club, saying:

“We have a new entry: Viktor Gyokeres. Then Noni Madueke and Martin Odegaard."

Calafiori is renowned for his silky, long and wavy hair. When asked why he didn't include himself in the list, he jokingly responded:

"I'm not in the competition—I’m a different level!"

Calafiori has started the 2025-26 Premier League campaign on a bright note. In the three games played thus far, has bagged a goal and two assists and helped the Gunners keep two clean sheets.

Up next, the Italian and Arsenal will be seen in action against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (September 13).

"He's a monster" - Arsenal defender hails newly-signed forward

Arsenal defender Ben White has claimed that Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres is a 'monster', asserting that he will help the Gunners' 'a lot' and 'won't need to adapt'.

The 27-year-old marksman bagged a brace in the 5-0 thrashing of Leeds United (August 23). In the 1-0 win over Manchester United and the 1-0 loss to Liverpool, however, his performances were sub-par, and many claimed he isn't a fit for Mikel Arteta's system.

White disagreed with the overwhelming public opinion, claiming that Gyokeres' disciplined training, physical power and elite mentality will add tremendous value to Arsenal's squad. In a recent interview with A Bola, the Englishman, who previously played with Gyokeres at Brighton, said (via Daily Cannon):

"He's a monster. He lives for goals and is always a threat to your goal. You really don’t want to meet him on the pitch because physically you can’t stop him. He will help us a lot and he won’t need to adapt because he has already played in England (for Brighton and Coventry City). You’ve seen people come here before and have a hard time."

White suffered an injury in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Manchester United (August 17). He could potentially return for the Gunners' upcoming game against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday (September 13).

