"I haven't seen anyone better than me in football history" - Cristiano Ronaldo makes bold claim on comparisons with Lionel Messi, Pele and Maradona

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo has made a bold claim as he declared himself the most complete footballer in history ahead of Lionel Messi, Pele, and Diego Maradona. The forward made this known in an interview and said he has not seen any better footballer in history.

Unanimously regarded as one of the all-time greats, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is in a class of his own in terms of goalscoring numbers. The soon-to-be 40-year-old is the only footballer in history with over 900 official career goals, a tally he continues to add to as he targets 1,000 goals.

Ronaldo sat down for an interview with El Chiringuito journalist Edu Aguirre, where he pointed out that he is the most complete footballer ever. He said that he respects the choices of those who believe Lionel Messi, Pele, or Maradona is more complete, but he owned up to his truth.

"I think I'm the most complete football player that has ever existed. People could like Messi, Maradona or Pele, and I respect it, but I'm the most complete. I'm the best player in football history. I haven't seen anyone better than me in football history and I'm saying truth from my heart."

For most of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo has been locked in a battle for supremacy with Lionel Messi, fuelled by constant media comparisons. The 39-year-old has given his Argentine counterpart a good contest over the years as they dominated the sport's biggest individual awards.

Messi has received the Ballon d'Or eight times, most recently in 2023, and has won the most trophies (46) of any footballer in history. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has won the Ballon d'Or five times and has won 35 trophies throughout his career. His goal record, however, speaks for him, with 923 goals in 1261 appearances in his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo pulls further away from Lionel Messi with goals in Al-Nassr win

Cristiano Ronaldo has pulled further away from rival Lionel Messi in the all-time goalscoring charts with a brace for Al-Nassr against Al-Wasl. The Knights of Najd claimed a comfortable 4-0 win in their AFC Champions League Elite clash on home soil.

Ali Al-Hassan opened the scoring for the home side after 25 minutes before Ronaldo doubled their advantage from the penalty spot 19 minutes later. He fired home his second of the game after being set up by Sadio Mane in the 78th minute before Mohammed Al-Fatil added a fourth ten minutes later.

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken his career tally to 923 goals, a fair distance from the 850 scored by rival Lionel Messi. The forward will look to continue to add to this number, with his eyes on the 1,000-goal mark.

