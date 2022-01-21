“I’m completely healthy” – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang offers update after heart check-up at Arsenal

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posted an update about his health on Instagram earlier today. The Gabon international was at AFCON but returned midway through after being diagnosed with a heart issue. Aubameyang tested positive for COVID-19 in the lead up to the tournament and was recalled by Arsenal when the Gunners learned about his condition.

The 32-year-old has had a difficult time at the club this season following a recent disciplinary breach after which he was suspended by Arsenal. Mikel Arteta recently revealed that he was unsure when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might return to play for the club. The striker posted on Instagram earlier on Thursday claiming that he was healthy and was working to make a recovery:

"Hi guys, I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I’m very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine and I’m completely healthy!! Really appreciate all the messages over the last few days and I’m already back at it," said the forward.

Can Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang return to play for Arsenal?

Quite a few fans in recent weeks have claimed that they want to see the former club captain being sold. The Gunners are already in the market for a long-term striker and have had to depend upon Alexandre Lacazatte in their captain's absence.

However, a potential return for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not impossible. The north London club are currently in danger of losing both Lacazatte and Eddie Nketiah for free in the summer. Aubameyang is the club’s top earner which suggests that he will either be moved on or make his way back into the starting lineup.

Gabon boss Patrice Neveu also claimed that the Gunners were keen to see their player return once they learned about his condition and might be planning to integrate him eventually.

"As you know, he's a key player for Arsenal, although he's going through a tough period at the moment. We still have to report to clubs. And when a player's health is affected and as you know they are paid by the club, we have to be reasonable at some point," said the manager.

Needless to say, with a range of Arteta's young stars currently in prime form, a free-scoring Aubameyang can make a huge impact on the squad. Arsenal are scheduled to face Liverpool at home in the second leg of the EFL cup semifinals. The Gunners also have a long way to go before they can be assured of Champions League football next season.

