"I'm confident that justice will eventually be done" - Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs breaks silence as judge orders retrial over assault allegations

Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs has admitted that he is disappointed with the retrial order but is confident that he will eventually get justice.

Former girlfriend Kate Greville accused the Manchester United legend of headbutting her and elbowing her sister Emma during a confrontation in Worsley on November 1, 2020. The former midfielder is also accused of controlling as well as coercive behavior towards Kate over the course of their three-year relationship (2017 to 2020). In the original trial, Giggs had pleaded not guilty to all charges and the jury could not reach verdicts on the charges against him.

BREAKING: Ryan Giggs is to face a retrial over domestic violence charges, a judge has ruled.

On Wednesday (September 7), at Manchester Crown Court, prosecutors announced they would prosecute the case once again next year. After judge Hilary Manley ordered a retrial, the former Manchester United midfielder issued a statement, expressing disappointment at the verdict as well as gratitude towards his loved ones. He said (via the Manchester Evening News):

“After more than three weeks in court I am obviously disappointed that a retrial has been ordered. My not guilty plea remains in relation to all charges. I am confident that justice will eventually be done and my name will be cleared of all the allegations.

“I would like to thank my legal team, my mum, my children, my girlfriend Zara, as well as my closest friends, for their support throughout this period. I understand the level of interest and the scrutiny around this case, but I would like to ask that my and my family’s privacy is respected in the weeks and months ahead.”

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs' case consulted at Crown Prosecution Service’s senior level

On Wednesday, prosecutor Peter Wright made his case in front of judge Hilary Manley, convincing her that a retrial was the right course of action. He revealed that the former Manchester United no. 11’s case had been discussed at a high level within the CPS and that the plaintiff (Kate Greville) was prepared to re-submit evidence.

He said:

“The matter was listed for the Crown to indicate whether we sought a retrial in respect if Mr Giggs. We do seek a retrial in respect of Mr Giggs.

“The matter has been considered at a senior level within the CPS and also the willingness of the complainant to give evidence again, although that's not determinative of the matter, has also been canvassed. There's no indication to the contrary as far as they are concerned. In fact, they indicate a preparedness so to do.”

The retrial for Giggs’ case is set to commence on July 31, 2023. The trial is expected to last between three and four weeks. Until then, the Welshman would continue to walk as a free man, having been granted bail at the end of his original trial.

