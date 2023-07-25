Fans are left confused after Canada's Quinn became the first non-binary trans footballer at the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The 26-year-old is also an Olympic medal winner with Canada in 2021.

Quinn is a key player for the north American country in midfield. After guiding the team to Olympic glory, she will look to guide them to similar sort of glory at the World Cup.

With Quinn becoming the first non-binary trans player at the World Cup, fans reacted on social media and are left a bit confused, with one tweeting:

"I'm confused...isn't it gender identification by playing in Womens WC?."

Another commented:

"So we're either binary or non? That's so binary tho."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Quinn became the first non binary trans player at the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand:

MonkEh @SteveDishMonkey @theshift_sports So we're either binary or non?



That's so binary tho.

OTML @optimisticTML @theshift_sports @TSN_Sports Why are they allowed on the women’s team if they’re non binary?

Daryl @DM4C80 @theshift_sports I'm confused...isn't it gender identification by playing in Womens WC?

Haze @Hazewala101 @6ixbuzztv But isn't it the women's world cup?

Skid @Skidrowe54 @theshift_sports I thought it was the womans team?

What journalist said about Quinn's participation for Canada at 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup?

Quinn's participation in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is an unique case, as the player is the first individual to be a non-binary trans participant at the tournament.

While fans are divided about the issue and are left a bit confused, a Canadian freelance journalist reckons it's a groundbreaking moment. Har Johal, the journalist, said about the Quinn playing at the World Cup (via BBC):

"It's groundbreaking, historic. It shows people who watch sport that you can be non-binary and still play fantastic sport. Quinn is a great footballer and amazing person. Happy and comfortable, that's all you want to be as a professional athlete to play your best."

Canada started their World Cup campaign with a goalless stalemate against Nigeria. The north American side will be back in action on July 26 when they take on the Republic of Ireland.