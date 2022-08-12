"I'm convinced" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag makes transfer promise as Adrien Rabiot and Frenkie de Jong deals drag on

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has shared a message of reassurance as the club continue their pursuit of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Red Devils are currently in the market for a midfielder to fill the void left following the departures of Paul Pogba to Juventus and Nemanja Matic to Roma. De Jong has remained on the United's radar for more than three months while Rabiot is inching closer to completing a summer move.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have reached a €17 million agreement for Rabiot with the Bianconeri. To finalize personal terms, club director John Murtough is set to meet the player's mother Veronique in Turin in the coming days.

Football Daily @footballdaily How Adrien Rabiot compares to Scott McTominay and Fred. How Adrien Rabiot compares to Scott McTominay and Fred. 📊 How Adrien Rabiot compares to Scott McTominay and Fred. https://t.co/4HvJACoExh

Ahead of the Premier League contest against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday (August 13), Ten Hag shed light on his transfer plans. When asked if the Red Devils will have a better squad by the end of August, he told reporters (via Manchester Evening News):

"We have to. I am convinced we will have."

When asked if he was on the 'same page' as the board regarding transfer targets, the former Ajax manager replied:

"Yes. I'm happy, I think we're cooperating really well. I cannot tell about any individuals. I cannot talk about players under contract at other clubs."

Earlier, Manchester United pulled out of a move for Bologna forward Marko Arnautovic following backlash from fans. According to The Times, the club have stepped up their interest in Stuttgart target man Sasa Kalajdzic.

PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo, who is valued at around £35 million, has also been linked with the Old Trafford outfit by ESPN.

So far, Manchester United have roped in centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer this summer.

Manchester United's Erik ten Hag weighs in on Marcus Rashford links to PSG

Addressing PSG's interest in forward Marcus Rashford (via L'Equipe), Ten Hag told reporters about the player's importance in the squad. He said:

"He's a really important player, you have seen from the first day I'm here, I'm really happy with him, I don't want to lose him, he's definitely in our plans at Manchester United."

During the 2021-22 season, Rashford scored just five goals in 32 appearances across all competitions. His current deal at Old Trafford is set to expire next year.

