“I’m convinced” – Stan Collymore urges Arsenal to replace Arteta with Premier League manager to make Saka, Smith Rowe and Martinelli ‘ruthless’

Former Premier League striker Stan Collymore has suggested that Arsenal should replace Mikel Arteta with Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira to get the best out of the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arteta took charge of the north London giants in December 2019. The Spanish tactician has since made several changes to the team in an effort to earn them Champions League football again.

Arsenal currently sit fourth in the Premier League table with 48 points from 25 matches. As fifth-placed Manchester United have played three more games than the Gunners, Arteta's side are on course to secure Champions League football this term.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI This is the first season in a long time I can truly say I’m enjoying it.



We’re back competing & however this season is ends, that won’t change.



Mikel Arteta has made it fun to be an Arsenal fan again.



However, Collymore has urged the London outfit to replace Arteta with Crystal Palace manager and Gunners great Vieira. The former Eagles frontman acknowledged the Spaniard's work at Arsenal, but feels Vieira could make Saka, Smith Rowe and Martinelli ruthless. He wrote in his The Mirror column:

"I’m not dismissing what Arteta is doing — I asked him to prove he could get Arsenal into the top four and, with three games in hand and superior points on some of their rivals, he is looking good for that."

"But I’m convinced Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli would all learn more about heart, desire and winning with ruthless efficiency in a week under Vieira than they would in three seasons under the Spaniard."

Collymore went on to insist that Vieira could turn Saka, Smith Rowe and Martinelli into Premier League legends. He wrote:

"And I’m confident he [Vieira] is someone who could turn Saka, Smith Rowe and Martinelli into not only very good players for Arsenal but into potential Premier League legends with what he could give them."

Arteta has a contract with the Gunners until the end of the 2022/23 season. With the club on the rise under the Spaniard, it is unclear whether they would consider changing the manager even if Vieira continues to impress at Crystal Palace.

How has Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira fared as a manager in the Premier League?

Patrick Vieira took charge of Crystal Palace ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. The French tactician has impressed at Selhurst Park despite this being his first season in the Premier League.

HLTCO @HLTCO Patrick Vieira was favourite to be sacked first with the vast majority of bookies this season.



Instead, he’s overseen a massive turnover of players, has us sitting 10th and in an FA Cup Quarter-Final, all whilst playing lovely football. So many pundits got it wrong with him. Patrick Vieira was favourite to be sacked first with the vast majority of bookies this season.Instead, he’s overseen a massive turnover of players, has us sitting 10th and in an FA Cup Quarter-Final, all whilst playing lovely football. So many pundits got it wrong with him. https://t.co/TDYNZLYhQo

The Eagles currently sit 10th in the points table with 33 points from 28 matches. As things stand, Vieira could be the first manager to help the Selhurst Park outfit achieve a top-half finish in the league.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer