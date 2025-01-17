"I’m not convinced United’s system will work against Brighton" - Alan Shearer makes prediction for Manchester United vs Brighton

Alan Shearer has predicted the scoreline of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion, scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 19.

Manchester United's struggles have persisted under new head coach Ruben Amorim. They escaped a defeat against Southampton on Thursday and currently sit in the 12th position on the Premier League table.

Brighton, on the other hand, have also struggled to grind out a victory in the last few games in the EPL, having won only one of their last five league games.

As United continue to search for consistency, Shearer, the Premier League’s all-time top scorer, has voiced doubts over the Red Devils’ approach to this crucial fixture. In his assessment, Shearer casts a wary eye over the tactical system implemented by Ruben Amorim, suggesting that it may not be effective against a team like Brighton.

Shearer believes that while United are a formidable side, their current style of play may leave them vulnerable when they face Brighton.

Shearer said (via Metro):

"I’m not sure Man United can afford to sit deep against Brighton at home. Brighton are a good team, albeit they’ve not had the results like they did early on, but I think they’ll go and get a draw there. I think they’ll have enough to get something out of the game, because I’m not convinced United’s system will work against Brighton. Prediction: Draw."

Harry Redknapp predicts the result of Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League clash

Apart from Alan Shearer, former Premier League midfielder Harry Redknapp also predicted the outcome of the upcoming Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton.

Just like Shearer, Redknapp predicted the match to end in a draw. He claimed that the Seagulls will pose more of a threat to the Red Devils than Southampton due to their ‘pace and quality’ in the wide areas.

He told BetVictor:

''This could be a thriller. Manchester United were awful against Southampton for the first 70 minutes, but what a finish to the game and what a big three points. They’ll need to improve here though. Brighton cruised to the win over Ipswich and looked back to their best.''

''They’ve been a bit up and down this season, but I still look at this side and think they should be threatening the top six, there’s so much quality here. I can see the Seagulls getting a lot of joy on the break with the pace and quality they’ve got in wide areas. I’m going for a high-scoring draw. Manchester United 2-2 Brighton," he added.

Redknapp picked United's hat-trick hero Amad Diallo as the player to watch in the match against Brighton.

