"I’m convinced that he will end up at Real Madrid at some point" - Journalist makes bold claim about Arsenal star

Journalist Charles Watt reckons Arsenal centre-back William Saliba could be a Real Madrid player some day. The Frenchman made his Gunners debut in the 2022-23 season.

He arrived at the Gunners in 2019 but spent a few seasons away on loan. Saliba, though, impressed in his debut season and has become a key first-team regular under Mikel Arteta.

In 83 games across competitions, he has contributed five goals and two assists. All but one of those goal contributions coming in 65 games in the Premier League, where the Gunners have finished behind champions Manchester City in back-to-back seasons.

The 23-year-old isn't likely to go anywhere anytime soon - being contracted with the Emirates outfit till 2027. But Watts reckons he has all the attributes to be a success at Los Blancos. He said on Inside Channel (as per TBR):

“Saliba is just an absolute monster. I’m convinced that he will end up at Real Madrid at some point. He has Real Madrid written all over him. I just don’t want that to be yet, I want four or five more years of Saliba at Arsenal."

Saliba played all 38 league games last season as City pipped Gunners to the title by two points on the final day.

A look at Arsenal and Real Madrid's 2023-24 seasons

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti

Both Arsenal and Real Madrid have had impressive campaigns. The Gunners pushed City all the way in the Premier League title race before narrowly falling short.

Despite falling early in both domestic cups, Arteta's side reached their first UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in 14 years, losing 3-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich.

Talking of the Champions League, Los Blancos won a record-extending 15th title in the competition, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at the Wembley. Carlo Ancelotti's side also won a record-extending 36th La Liga title, having won the Supercopa Espana at the start of the year.

It was their second La Liga-UEFA Champions League double in three years, with four of their players - Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Nacho Fernandez and Dani Carvajal becoming the only ones to win the Champions League six times.