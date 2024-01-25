"I'm not convinced it will be pretty" - Chris Sutton predicts outcome of Newport County vs Manchester United

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has predicted Manchester United will beat Newport County 3-0 away from home in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, January 28.

The Red Devils defeated Wigan Athletic 2-0 in the third round on January 8 to book their spot in the next round. Newport are currently 14th in League Two, making Erik ten Hag and Co. the heavy favorites to get a result.

However, Manchester United have been extremely inconsistent this season, losing 14 out of their 31 games to date. Moreover, they have already been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and EFL Cup, leaving the FA Cup as their only real chance of winning silverware.

This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides. Newport have won just one out of their last 23 games with top-flight sides, drawing seven, and losing 15. Their sole win came against Leicester City (2-1) in the 2018-19 campaign, knocking the Foxes out in the same competition.

Despite this, Sutton has backed Manchester United to win. He wrote (via BBC Sport):

"I remember Newport knocking a Premier League team, Leicester, out of the FA Cup in 2019, and they have got the better of a few big clubs in recent years."

He added:

"I don't think they will knock Manchester United out, though. This is a tricky away tie to negotiate, but let's get it right, if Erik ten Hag's side were to lose to a League Two team, then it would be one of the most embarrassing results in the club's history."

"So, I am going to be positive about United, they will have too much for Newport - it should be comfortable, and I even think they will keep a clean sheet."

Sutton's Prediction: 0-3

Paul Ince believes Manchester United attacker could lose his starting spot in national team amid poor run of form

The former Manchester United midfielder reckons Marcus Rashford needs to get back to best form to keep his spot in England's starting XI for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024.

Rashford has struggled for confidence and form this season, posting just four goals and six assists in 26 appearances across all competitions. This has contributed to Manchester United's struggles in front of goal. They have scored just 24 goals in the Premier League to date, the lowest amongst the top 14 sides.

Ince said (via METRO):

"Last year, Marcus Rashford would have been a no-brainer to start for England in Germany but I’m not sure what’s happened to him this season. He was absolutely flying this time last year and that coincided with Manchester United getting into two cup finals and the top four."

He continued:

"The team was playing well too – he was getting chances as a result and putting them away. This year, the side has been a lot more inconsistent and Alejandro Garnacho has come in and done a really good job on the left-hand side, which is Rashford’s favorite position."

"There’s probably a lack of confidence at times too – which every player can go through, I went through it a lot – but he’s got to get back to his best. It’s not just about the goals, people think just because he scored against Tottenham that he’s back to his best, but it’s more about his all-round game. It’s about performing week in, week out."

He concluded:

"Hopefully, his performance in the Spurs game will give him a bit of confidence, because would he start for England in the Euros based on current form? Probably not."

"I hope he does, but I don’t think he will, because you’ve got the likes of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish who can come in and put in a good shift ahead of him. Unless his form picks up, I don’t think he will be starting for England."

Rashford has netted 17 goals in 59 appearances for England to date, representing the Three Lions in the last three major tournaments.