“I’m counting on finding you soon back on the pitch” - When Cristiano Ronaldo wrote message to Manchester United star after Euro 2020 incident

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a heartwarming message for Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen after the latter suffered a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.

The Denmark international collapsed during a match against Finland, after which he was rushed to the hospital. Although the former Tottenham Hotspur man had lost consciousness at that moment, he was spotted walking off, aware of what was happening around him.

With most of the footballing world praying for Eriksen's speedy recovery, superstar Ronaldo also shared a message on his Instagram account. Posting an image of himself with Eriksen on a football pitch, the Al-Nassr striker wrote:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Chrisitan Eriksen and his family. The world of football stands together hoping for good news. I'm counting on finding you back soon on the pitch, Chris! Stay strong!"

The pair even ended up playing together at Manchester United, where they made 15 appearances across competitions beside one another, without managing a joint goal contribution.

The Denmark vs Finland game restarted after a break, and Eriksen's side ended up losing 1-0. After the game, Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand claimed that the decision to restart the match was wrong.

Since then, Eriksen has been able to overcome the incident and is currently contracted with the Red Devils till the summer of 2025. He's also gearing up for Euro 2024 action with his country, who begin their campaign against Slovenia on Sunday (June 16).

When Christian Eriksen spoke about how he annoyed Cristiano Ronaldo by taking free kick at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United star Christian Eriksen opened up about annoying Cristiano Ronaldo by not allowing the Portuguese to take a freekick. The Danish attacker is considered a top deadball specialist.

However, at the time, the Red Devils had several others, including Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Ronaldo himself, who could strike a dead ball. Speaking about this incident, Eriksen told MUTV (via GOAL):

"I did take one (instead of Ronaldo), I think, but he wasn't too happy with that!"

During his senior club career, Ronaldo managed to score 52 free-kick goals across competitions. He moved on from Manchester United in January 2023 after having his contract mutually terminated in November 2022.

At that point, Ronaldo had fallen out with manager Erik ten Hag and scored just one Premier League goal in the 2022/23 season.