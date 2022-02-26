“I’m delighted with my performances” – Jadon Sancho explains what helped him turn Manchester United form around

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has opened up on his turnaround in form at the club.

The 21-year-old has shone bright for the Red Devils lately after struggling to make an impact following his mammoth £73 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

He has revealed that a combination of working harder and having more belief in himself has helped him conjure his best once again.

Earlier in the season, the England international couldn't force his way into the United XI. However, under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, he has started more regularly, which has allowed him to find his rhythm.

Speaking to Manchester United's official website on the same, Sancho said:

"I’ve been playing a lot of football recently. I guess that’s because I’ve been working a lot harder and believing in myself a lot more and just trying to make things happen."

He also thanked his teammates and Manchester United fans for backing him, adding:

"I’m just happy that my teammates are believing in me and giving me support, especially when I go one-v-one, and hearing the fans when they cheer me on and are telling me to get at my opponent… I’m delighted with my performances."

Sancho's improvement has been particularly noticeable from his performances this month. After contributing just two goals in his first 23 appearances, he has scored and assisted twice apiece in the last six games.

His upturn in fortunes has attracted praise from United legend Roy Keane, who said that the player has started to play with swagger once again.

Manchester United host Watford at Old Trafford in the Premier League today.

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho's form bodes well for the club

Jadon Sancho is breathing new life into his Manchester United career, which bodes well for the club ahead of a tough run to end the season. The Red Devils are competing to finish inside the top four, and secure Champions League football for next season.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Jadon Sancho only had 10 shots in 15 appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, failing to score



He's scored with 4 of 15 shots since



🤔 Is the winger finally finding his feet on the left Jadon Sancho only had 10 shots in 15 appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, failing to scoreHe's scored with 4 of 15 shots since🤔 Is the winger finally finding his feet on the left 👀 Jadon Sancho only had 10 shots in 15 appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, failing to score📈 He's scored with 4 of 15 shots since🤔 Is the winger finally finding his feet on the left 👇

Meanwhile, after holding Atletico Madrid to a draw this week, they hope to reach the quarter-finals in Europe and possibly beyond.

With some tough fixtures coming up, having their £73 million-man firing on all cylinders is going to help them immensely. That's especially considering that Cristiano Ronaldo's form has declined since the turn of the year. He has scored just once in his last nine outings.

