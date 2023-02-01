"I'm disappointed" - Erik ten Hag calls for more actions after Manchester United star is ruled out for months

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has hit out at Reading striker Andy Carroll for his tackle that has injured Christian Eriksen. The Danish midfielder has been all but ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Carroll was not shown any card by referee Darren England for a reckless challenge on Eriksen which left the Red Devils midfielder in a heap on the floor. Fears grew over the Dane's fitness after he was seen leaving Old Trafford on crutches after the side's 3-1 win over the Royals in the FA Cup 4th Round.

Manchester United released a statement on Tuesday (January 31) confirming that Eriksen is set to be sidelined until late April-early May. Ten Hag has condemned Carroll's tackle and has asked for more action in such incidents. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

“I'm disappointed about that. I think football has to set limits, restrictions, that protect the players. What football wants is the best players to be available on the pitch."

Carroll was eventually sent off for two bookable offenses in which he made two more fouls. Ten Hag alluded to this:

“This is a tackle - and the two tackles after it – that don’t belong on a pitch, because there is a high risk of injuring your colleague. So it's worse and I'm left wondering about that."

The Manchester United boss was also aggrieved by no punishment being handed to Crystal Palace's Jean-Phillipe Mateta. The Eagles striker elbowed Lisandro Martinez in the two side's 1-1 draw on January 18, leaving the Argentine with a black eye and requiring a head bandage. Ten Hag added:

“I'm also wondering more, when we were at Crystal Palace, when there was an elbow on Lisandro Martinez. I don't believe there was even a whistle for a free-kick and I'm wondering about such things, because it's a risk of injury for the player."

Manchester United seal the loan signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer

Sabitzer is joining the Red Devils on loan.

Manchester United moved quickly to replace Eriksen on transfer deadline day (January 31) after the Dane's injury prognosis was given. The Red Devils turned to Bayern's Sabitzer and a loan move quickly ensued.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Sabitzer, 28, is heading to Old Trafford on a loan deal until the end of the season. The deal doesn't include an option to buy but is a relief to Ten Hag, whose side are still fighting in four competitions.

The Austrian midfielder was deemed surplus to requirements at Bayern due to a lack of game time this season. He has featured in 24 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing an assist. Sabitzer will compete with Fred and Scott McTominay for a place in the United XI, with Eriksen sidelined until at least late April.

