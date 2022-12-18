"I'm disgusted because we suck" - France legend loses his cool as Argentina race to two-goal lead in 2022 FIFA World Cup final

France legend Emmanuel Petit was disgusted with France's performance after Argentina raced into a two-goal lead in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Les Bleus struggled to deal with the energy and rhythm of Lionel Scaloni's side and went in at halftime 2-0 down.

Petit said (via BFMTV):

"I'm disgusted, because we suck!"

Lionel Messi converted from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute after Ousmane Dembele had brought Angel Di Maria down.

Di Maria then finished off a brilliant counter-attacking move to put Argentina further in front in the 36th minute.

France managed no shot attempts throughout the first half, and Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann were ominous.

Didier Deschamps' side were hoping to defend their FIFA World Cup crown successfully, but are staring down the barrel of defeat.

France look tired and defeated in the first half of their FIFA World Cup final with Argentina

France seem to be dealing with the virus that has reportedly swept through several players in the squad, per the Guardian.

Dembele had a horrid first half and was substituted alongside Olivier Giroud in just the 41st minute.

The latter was believed to be injured leading up to the final, and there were question marks over his availability.

However, Giroud started up front but had little to no impact on the game.

