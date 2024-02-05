"I'm not done" - Rasmus Hojlund sends message to Manchester United's Premier League rivals

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is eager to build on his goal-scoring form after getting on the scoresheet in the club's recent 3-0 Premier League win over West Ham United. Hojlund opened the scoring for United in the 23rd minute before a brace from Alejandro Garnacho sealed the game for the hosts at Old Trafford.

With his strike against the Hammers, the Denmark international took his season's tally to 10 goals across competitions. He now has four Premier League goals after getting his first in just December last year.

Speaking to MUTV after the game, the 20-year-old said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Reaching double figures already for such a big club is a big achievement, but I think I've said it the whole season, I'm not done. I'm hungry for more and want to keep developing, keep scoring goals, keep moving up the table and keep getting wins.

"Keep linking up with my teammates because I'm enjoying it at the moment. I think confidence is not the right word [when not scoring], you start to get a little annoyed and angry, so you lose the calmness in some situations.

"I always believed in myself, so I kept trying, and looked at my own game and what I could improve. Speaking with my teammates and the manager, asking what they see. We've had some talks and I've improved since I came here, so it's looking good right now. When the confidence is going, I believe I have good shots with both feet."

Hojlund joined United in a reported €73.90 million move from Atalanta in the 2023 summer transfer window.

Hojlund pleased to play alongside Rashford and Garnacho for Manchester United

Hojlund has formed an attacking triumvirate with Marcus Rashford and Garnacho, with the trio spearheading Manchester United's lineup. Talking about playing alongside other exciting players, he said:

"A lot of excitement. Every day I come in for training and to do my job. I'm happy because I know I need to play with those guys, I enjoy it and you can also start seeing the connection getting good now. We're giving each other confidence and goals, involvements in the game, so I'm very happy."

The three attackers are expected to be in action next when the Red Devils face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, February 11.