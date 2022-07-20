"I’m doing everything in my power" - Piers Morgan says he's trying to convince Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to sign for Arsenal

Broadcast journalist Piers Morgan has told the Arsenal fanbase that he is pursuing Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to join the Gunners ahead of the new season. After a brief conversation with the 37-year-old Portugal international, the English journalist made this bold claim via talkSPORT.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the initial pre-season tour of the Red Devils. The club is unaware of when their go-to striker will return to training ahead of the new season.

Piers Morgan added that Cristiano Ronaldo has 'mentally' moved on from Manchester United and asked the Portuguese superstar to spearhead the Gunners' attack. The English journalist, earlier on multiple occasions, has asked the 37-year-old striker to play for Arsenal.

Piers Morgan, himself an Arsenal fan, further said in his conversation, addressing the Gunners fanbase, that he is trying his best to persuade Ronaldo to join Arsenal ahead of the new season. He added:

"Arsenal fans listening should know I’m doing everything in my power to try and persuade him to come to Arsenal. And bearing in mind he was close to coming to Arsenal as an 18-year-old, he was about to sign under Arsene Wenger, and at the last minute he blitzed United in a friendly for Sporting Lisbon and [Sir Alex] Ferguson didn't leave that game until he signed him."

Ronaldo is unhappy with Manchester United's intensity in the transfer window despite a horrible outing last season. The Red Devils slipped to sixth spot in the table and missed out on a Champions League spot.

The Portuguese striker wishes to add more to his Champions League record in the twilight years of his career. He is looking for a top-tier club to compete in the European tournament this season.

Bruno Fernandes claims Cristiano Ronaldo missed Manchester United 's pre-season due to 'family issues'

Bruno Fernandes has claimed that his national team skipper and club's go-to striker Cristiano Ronaldo missed pre-season games due to 'family issues'. The 27-year-old asked anxious fans to give Ronaldo some space and eventually things will be made clear.

Fernandes said, via The Athletic:

“I don’t want to be involved in that. Obviously we have to respect the decision of everyone. I don’t know what Cristiano said to the club, to the manager, but we have to respect his space.

"From everything we know, he [Ronaldo] had some family problems, so we have to give him some space and that’s it.”

