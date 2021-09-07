"I'm excited"- Gareth Bale explains why Cristiano Ronaldo can shine after Manchester United return

Gareth Bale firmly believes Cristiano Ronaldo can be successful after returning to Manchester United this summer. The Real Madrid winger spoke highly about his former team-mate's return to Old Trafford ahead of Wales' World Cup qualifier against Estonia.

During Cristiano Ronaldo's stint at Real Madrid, the Portuguese lifted as many as four Champions League titles alongside Bale. As such, Bale has first-hand experience of the quality and talent possessed by Cristiano Ronaldo.

As the clock ticks down towards Cristiano Ronaldo's second debut at Manchester United, Bale has revealed how he feels his former team-mate will get on in the Premier League.

Speaking at a press conference, Bale told reporters:

"I'm sure he [Cristiano Ronaldo] will do well. He's proven it before in the Premier League so he understands the league."

"He has done everything there is in football. His goalscoring ability is matched by nobody else so I'm sure he is going to come in, do well and score a lot of goals."

I'm excited to see it like everyone else."

Bale led from the front by netting a hat-trick to help Wales secure a dramatic 3-2 win over Belarus in their first World Cup qualifier during the ongoing international break. The 32-year-old will be hoping to do more of the same against Estonia on September 9, Thursday [IST].

Cristiano Ronaldo begins training at Manchester United

Following his blockbuster return to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo has now attended his first training session. The 36-year-old met manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Carrington earlier today and linked up with his team-mates shortly thereafter.

Although there were concerns about Cristiano Ronaldo gaining enough training to be involved against Newcastle United on September 11, his return to Carrington remains a boost for Manchester United.

The Red Devils' fans will now surely be expecting Cristiano Ronaldo to play some part during the Premier League clash with Newcastle at Old Trafford.

Manchester United, who currently sit third in the table, will be hoping to end their eight-year Premier League drought by winning the title this term.In addition to Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United have also acquired high-profile signings of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho from Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

It will be interesting to see how the remainder of the season unfolds for the Red Devils, who will be desperate to regain supremacy in England's top-flight.

