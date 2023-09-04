"I'm excited like a little kid on Christmas" - Owen Wilson says Lionel Messi is his favorite footballer and he finally watches him live

Actor Owen Wilson attended Lionel Messi's latest game for Inter Miami and the Wedding Crashers star was beyond excited to see the Argentine icon in flesh.

Superstar entities like LeBron James, Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, DJ Khaled, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more have been in the stadium to watch Messi in action. Wilson was also in the BMO Stadium to watch the showdown between LAFC and Inter Miami on Sunday, September 3.

Expressing his excitement about watching Messi live, Wilson said (via ESPN Fútbol Argentina):

"Well, Messi is my favorite player in the world. So, I was so happy when Argentina won the World Cup. And I even met the announer that said, 'Campeones del mundo, Argentina, campeones del Mundo.' He starts crying. And I bet he'll announce the MLS USA kick-off. So, I was excited to meet him. But, I can't wait to see Messi in person tonight."

When asked whether he was nervous or anxious, Wilson said:

"I am excited, like a little kid on christmas."

Lionel Messi, though, didn't get on the scoresheet against LAFC. His team managed to earn a 3-1 win despite that, as the likes of Facundo Farias, Jordi Alba, and Leonardo Campana scored. However, Messi contributed significantly by providing two assists in the match.

Neymar on Lionel Messi winning the World Cup

Lionel Messi 'completed' football when he won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar. The feat certainly marked the most remarkable moment in his glorious professional career.

Neymar recently shared his take on Messi's achievement. The Brazilian superstar waxed lyrical about the 36-year-old's superb achievement as he told Ge Globo in a recent interview:

“I was very happy for the year he had but at the same time, very sad because he’s experienced both sides of the coin. He’s gone to heaven with the Argentina national team, he’s won everything in recent years and with Paris, he lived through hell. We lived through hell, both he and I."

Messi is in Argentina's squad for the upcoming Copa America qualifying games. Despite being 36, he remains the main protagonist in the attack for Lionel Scaloni's team.