"I'm very excited to work with him" – Casemiro makes request to Cristiano Ronaldo regarding Manchester United future

Casemiro, who is close to joining Manchester United from Real Madrid, has expressed interest in reuniting with former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at his new club. The duo achieved multiple trophies during their time together with Los Blancos before the latter moved to Juventus in 2018.

Casemiro helped Los Blancos lift the La Liga title and UEFA Champions League trophy last season. However, he is now set to join the Red Devils on a total £70 million deal, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. He is set to sign a four-year deal with an option to extend for another year.

During his nine-year stint at the Santiago Bernabeu, Casemiro won 10 trophies playing alongside Ronaldo. Speaking to reporters at his farewell press-conference with Real Madrid, he claimed that he was excited to work with the Portuguese. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"I think I'm going to United, one of the biggest teams in the world that competes with the greatness of Madrid. I haven't talked to Cristiano Ronaldo, but I want to play with him. I'm very excited to work with him. Hopefully stay. He's one of the best in the world."

He continued:

"What I want is to pass on my values. What I've learned here I want to pass on there. The winning mentality, the work, the day to day. I want to learn from the Premier League, a beautiful league. At 30 years old, I'm in my best moment. I continue to enjoy every day and that is the most beautiful thing."

Backing himself to shine at Manchester United, Casemiro said:

"This is the most demanding club in the world and there is a lot of criticism. But in eight years I have won five Champions Leagues. History is made".

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is expected to stay at Manchester United this summer following the arrival of Casemiro, as per Pedro Almeida. Since last month, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future at the club has been under immense speculation. However, it appears that he will continue with the Red Devils this season.

Wayne Rooney suggests dropping Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United-Liverpool contest

In his column for The Times, DC United manager Wayne Rooney stated that Manchester United should drop Cristiano Ronaldo against Liverpool on August 22.

He wrote:

"Against Liverpool, I wouldn't play Cristiano Ronaldo, and I wouldn't play Marcus Rashford. If I was in [Erik] Ten Hag's position, my main concern would be getting energy on the pitch. He looked like he needs time to get match fit."

The Red Devils opened their new Premier League campaign with a 2-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month. Erik ten Hag's side then slumped to a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford, marking their worst start to a top-flight campaign in 101 years.

