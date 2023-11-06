“I’m not expecting a miracle” - Gremio boss offers opinion on Luis Suarez joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Gremio boss Renato Gaucho has admitted it would take a miracle to keep Luis Suarez at the club with interest from Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. He wants the Uruguayan star to stay but believes the forward has already made his plans for 2024.

Speaking to the media after their 1-0 win over Bahia, Gaucho revealed that Suarez has decided to leave the club. He wants to be honest with their fans and not give them false hope for next season. He was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"It will take a miracle [for Suarez to stay and now join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami]. He already has plans for 2024. He made that clear a few months ago and I'm not expecting a miracle. It's his decision. I'd like him to stay, but we have to be honest with our fans. If he ends up staying, it'll be a miracle, and that miracle comes down to him."

He spoke about the forward last month as well and was quoted by ESPN as saying:

"He was somebody who came through here and not only made his mark at Grêmio, but I believe that all of Brazil recognizes it. I have had the pleasure to be working with him. We will miss him a lot."

Luis Suarez has played 47 matches for the Brazilian side and scored 20 goals for them. He also has 16 assists to his name during his short stay at the club.

Luis Suarez hints at leaving Gremio to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Luis Suarez has admitted that he is unlikely to play for Gremio next season. He stated that he was unable to perform at the level the Brazilian club need and was quoted by ESPN as saying:

"I feel that next year I will not be able to perform due to my fitness and the high demands of the Brazilian championship, which is why the club and I have spoken about ending my contract [with Grêmio] a year early."

Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino also hinted at a reunion of Suarez and Lionel Messi and confirmed that they are planning to sign him. He said in a media presser and was quoted by MLS as saying:

"Within our analysis of the upcoming season, and the needs we may have, we have an analysis with Luis and an analysis without Luis. When the moment arrives to make Suárez's situation with respect to Inter Miami official, we'll be prepared to go in the corresponding direction."

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi played 258 matches together at Barcelona. The duo have combined for 99 goals and have averaged 2.34 points per game.