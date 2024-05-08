"I’m far from perfect but I don’t live in my past" - Madelene Wright reflects on first season back in football after sacking over controversial video

Female football star Madelene Wright has reflected on her first football season with Leyton Orient after spending four years out of the game. She faced disciplinary action from her former club, Charlton Athletic, in 2020 over videos of her which made rounds on the Internet.

Wright was on the books of Charlton Athletic between January and September 2020, when a video of her showing her inhaling from a balloon at a party was released. Another video showed her taking a swig from a bottle of champagne while at the wheels of her Range Rover, and the club responded by cutting her loose.

In her time away from football, Wright embraced modeling and became an OnlyFans model, starting by charging around £24 monthly for a subscription. She revealed that she made around $500,000 in her first year, a life-changing sum of money for her.

Now 25, Madelene Wright has just concluded her first season back in football with Leyton Orient, and she took to Instagram to reflect on the campaign. She posted a video clip of some of her performances and inserted a caption depicting that she intends to kick on from here.

"4 years out the game... Sometimes you have to take a step back, rebuild and go again even harder. I’m far from perfect but I don’t live in my past. Here’s to more hard work, discipline and determination. Onto the next."

Wright joined Leyton Orient Women in September 2023 and made her debut in the FA Cup against Cheshunt, coming off the bench to score in the 4-2 win. She has not looked back since and has featured more for the side since then.

Madelene Wright joins the likes of car racing star Renee Gracie and WWE stars Lisa Marie Varon and Natalie Eva Marie in being sports personalities with adult modeling careers.

Madelene Wright's past controversial lifestyle

Football and OnlyFans star Madelene Wright has had a controversial career so far, with her controversies out-weighing her impact on the pitch. Since the start of her career, the 25-year-old has been in the news repeatedly.

While a Millwall Lionesses player in 2019, she posted a video of a dog with its paws on the wheel of a moving vehicle while she was seated in the back and a friend drove. She was let off the hook with a stern warning and soon left the club shortly after.

While at Charlton Athletic, the then 22-year-old was involved in the biggest controversy of her career in the name of having fun. She was devastated after her sacking and turned to online modeling.

Now back in the game, Wright will be keen to avoid any controversial moments that may jeopardize her career.