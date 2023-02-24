“I’m not his father, but I should have given him a hug” – Palmeiras coach reveals Real Madrid-bound Endrick cried amid tremendous pressure

Real Madrid-bound Endrick has failed to score a single goal in 10 matches for Palmeiras in 2023.

The 16-year-old is one of the most highly-rated teenagers in world football and is set to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 when he turns 18. Los Blancos have agreed on a fee of €60 million for the Brazilian youngster.

Endrick was substituted 60 minutes into his team's 2-0 win against RB Bragantino on Thursday (23 February). He was seen covering his face on the bench and coach Abel Ferreira has confirmed that the player was crying.

Speaking after the game, the Portuguese tactician claimed (h/t GOAL):

"Yes, it's true, he covered his face because he cried. I'm not his father, but I should have given him a hug. You have to be calm. Nobody likes criticism."

"There is tremendous pressure on him to score five or six goals and he tries to deal with it himself. The goal will appear at the right time. You just have to be calm and keep smiling."

He still has over a year left before he joins Los Merengues, which offers him plenty of time to retain his form for Palmeiras. He rose to prominence after helping the Brazilian club win the Copa Sao Paulo de Futebol Junior tournament in January 2022, where he scored six times in seven games.

Madrid decided to make the 2006-born Brazilian forward the most expensive 16-year-old in football history when they agreed on a €60 million fee for his transfer in December. The pressure already seems to be getting to the youngster.

He will have the chance to score his first goal this year when the Verdao face Ferroviaria on 26 February in the Campeonato Paulista.

Real Madrid superstar confident of another positive result against Liverpool

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema scored the last two goals in his team's 5-2 first-leg win against Liverpool on 21 February.

Los Blancos trailed 2-0 but scored five goals without a reply to give themselves a huge lead in the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash. The return leg is quite some time away, with the two teams facing each other next on 15 March.

Given Liverpool's tendency to stage memorable European comebacks, it would be wise not to rule them out just yet. But Benzema believes Real Madrid will have another solid game at the Bernabeu.

He said after the game (h/t Official club website):

"One goal can change a game and that's what happened today. Many things can change in football, though. We're in good shape and we're going to have another fantastic game at the Bernabéu."

The 35-year-old has scored 18 goals in 24 games across competitions this term.

