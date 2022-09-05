“I’m fed up of all their excuses” – Manchester United legend labels Arteta as ‘sore loser’ for his comments after Arsenal loss

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane was not pleased with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's comments after his side's defeat against the Red Devils. United secured a 3-1 win over the Gunners thanks to a brace by Marcus Rashford and a goal on debut from summer arrival Antony.

Arteta, meanwhile, once again questioned the lack of consistency in referring decisions in the Premier League during his post-game interview. His team had the ball in the back of the net in the first half, but the goal was ruled out due to a foul on Christian Eriksen by Martin Odegaard in the build-up.

The Arsenal boss' comments did not go down well with Keane. The former Manchester United skipper was fed up with Arteta's excuses and expected the Spaniard to give some credit to the opposition as well.

Keane was quoted as saying (via The Mirror):

"I'm fed up of all their excuses. I'm serious. Arteta gets interviewed after the game, he's a sore loser, like us all. He's got to give a little bit of credit to Man United but he never does."

He added:

"Every time he loses a game it's all about what the opposition didn't do properly or the officials. Stop making excuses. You lost the game 3-1, you've done okay. Take your plaudits but give me the points any day of the week."

The disallowed goal eventually played a part in proceedings as a more confident United took the lead in the first half through Antony.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "Really difficult to understand."



Mikel Arteta didn't understand the consistency of the referee in disallowing Arsenal's goal 🗣 "Really difficult to understand."Mikel Arteta didn't understand the consistency of the referee in disallowing Arsenal's goal https://t.co/8zufQJ029o

By the end of the match, Manchester United had ended Arsenal's winning start to the new season. The Gunners finally lost a game in the Premier League following a run of five consecutive victories.

Erik ten Hag's side, meanwhile, secured their fourth straight win and are now just three points behind Arsenal. They have picked up 12 points from their opening six outings.

Manchester United are now just one point outside the top four following their 3-1 win over Arsenal

Manchester United are also just a point behind fourth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League table. The Seagulls defeated Ten Hag's troops 2-1 in the opening game of the new season, after which United suffered a 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

However, the Red Devils' winning run has lifted them above the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League standings.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal will be pleased with their start to the new Premier League season. The two English heavyweights will be looking to secure UEFA Champions League qualification this time around after missing out last season.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra