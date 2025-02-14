“I’m in FIFA mode” - Jhon Duran reacts to message from Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring twice in 3-2 win over Al-Ahli

Jhon Duran has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's social media post following Al-Nassr's 3-2 win over Al-Ahli on Thursday, February 13, in the Saudi Pro League. The Colombian striker completed a reported £65m move to the Middle Eastern club from Aston Villa in the winter transfer window.

Duran has enjoyed an impressive start to his life with the Riyad-based club. On Thursday, the 21-year-old scored in the 32nd minute to give Al-Nassr the lead, but they were down to 10 men just after the break following Mohamed Simakan's red card.

Ivan Toney equalized for the home side in the 78th minute, but Ayman Yahya send Al-Nassr ahead once again in the 80th minute. Duran then registered his second of the night eight minutes later. Although Sumayhan Al-Nabit scored a late goal for Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr held on to pick up all three points.

Following the game, Cristiano Ronaldo shared photos from the game on instagram, with the message:

"UNTIL THE VERY END!!"

Jhon Duran was quick to respond, commenting:

"I'm in FIFA mode, celebrating with the best ever."

Jhon Duran replied to Cristiano Ronaldo’s post

Duran has now scored four goals from three games since joining Al-Nassr. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has also been in red-hot form for the Saudi club this campaign, registering 24 goals and four assists from 27 games across competitions. CR7's contract, however, expires at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Did Jhon Duran snub Cristiano Ronaldo while naming his idol?

Jhon Duran and Cristiano Ronaldo

Jhon Duran once snubbed new teammate Cristiano Ronaldo while naming Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his idol. The Portuguese is largely regarded as one of the best players in the world and has revolutionized football in the Middle East since moving to Al-Nassr in December 2022.

CR7 has registered 82 goals and 19 assists from 91 games across competitions to date. While he hasn't won the Saudi Pro League yet, Ronaldo has lifted the Arab Club Champions Cup with Al-Nassr

However, speaking recently, Duran insisted that he looks up to Ibrahimovic for his personality, among others.

"I love him for his personality, his self-confidence, his goal-scoring ability, and his temperament on the pitch. He always said: 'Why be like everyone else when you can be different?' So, I really appreciate the way he approaches football and life, and I admire that example," said Duran.

Duran has appeared three times alongside CR7 for Al-Nassr, winning all games.

